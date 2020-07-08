Police are asking for help in identifying a “suspicious” pair of men presenting themselves as home security technicians offering to “reset” people’s alarm systems and “save them money.”
According to a statement shared by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) and the Milton Police Department, the two are identifying themselves as employees with ADT Security Services, a company providing residential security services.
Calls to ADT by police reportedly confirmed the two have no affiliation with the home security company, according to the departments’ posts.
Per FCSO, the two are driving a black Ford Fusion with Georgia plates and were last seen stopping at homes in the towns of Fairfax and Georgia.
Milton police are now investigating similar reports, according to FCSO.
Police from the two departments are “actively searching” for the two individuals and are asking that anyone with information about the two contact FCSO at (802) 524-2121 or Milton police at (802) 893-2424.