Between Friday, Nov. 1 and Thursday, Nov. 7 the Milton Police Department responded to 160 incidents, issuing nine tickets and 52 warnings. MPD arrested three people during this period.
Below is a selection of those incidents.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of Milton’s officers.
Friday, Nov. 1
5:57 a.m. Rainbow Place. Officer Noel spoke with the residents of Rainbow Place due the rising water and the high propensity of flooding in the area.
1:21p.m. Hobbs Road. Non-intoxicated bicyclist. Detective Hendry responded to the report of a man who had fallen off his bicycle and appeared intoxicated. The cyclist was checked by Milton Rescue for injuries from the fall. Hendry determined the cyclist was not incapacitated.
11:03 p.m. Boysenberry Drive. Sergeant Locke and Corporal Grenier responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. Both parties had been drinking and one left the scene prior to officer’s arrival. The party that remained on scene stated they had been assaulted but only wanted the incident documented. The party refused any other services, including a protection order.
Saturday, Nov. 2
3:14 p.m. Railroad Street. Sergeant LaFountain assisted at the site of a ruptured gas line. The construction workers were able to shut the gas line off prior to police and firefighter’s arrival.
5:11 p.m. Haydenberry Drive. Officers were dispatched to Haydenberry Drive after a man was reported unconscious behind the wheel. However the car was gone when they arrived. Officers checked the area and issued a BOL for the vehicle.
9:58 p.m. Chrisemily Lane. Man making death threats. Officers responded to a report that a Milton resident was receiving death threats over the phone. As a result of the subsequent investigation, Eric Foy, 32, of Burlington, was charged with Criminal Threatening and Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Communication.
Monday, Nov. 4
12:12 a.m. Fisher Pond Road in St. Albans. Sergeant Locke, a drug recognition expert, assisted the Vermont State Police by evaluating a suspect for operating under the influence of drugs.
8:38 a.m. US Route 7. Officers responded to a two-car accident which was caused by a driver’s inattention, with glare from the sun contributing. There were no injuries and only minor vehicle damage.
1:57 p.m. Jasper Mine Road in Colchester. Drinking driver. Corporal Coulombe stopped a vehicle for multiple moving violations. The driver was drinking an alcoholic beverage while driving, but had not yet become legally impaired. The driver was issued a ticket for the offense of drinking alcohol while driving, which carries a penalty of $450 and two points.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
12:11 a.m. Railroad Street. Officers responded to a report of an aggressive intoxicated male. As a result of their investigation, John Snow, 35, of Milton, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic assault. He was scheduled to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court the following morning.