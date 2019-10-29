Between Friday, Oct. 18 and Thursday, Oct. 24, the Milton Police Dept. responded to 150 incidents, issuing five traffic tickets and 21 warnings. MPD arrested three people during that period.
Below is a selection of those incidents.
This log wouldn’t be possible without the generous assistance of the department.
Friday, Oct. 19
7:14 p.m. Railroad Street. A woman contacted police and asked that an officer come to remove an intoxicated man from her residence. When Sgt. LaFountain arrived, he determined that the man wasn’t intoxicated and was a legal resident of the home who could not be forced to leave.
Monday, Oct. 21
3:13 a.m. River Street. Cpl. Grenier was dispatched to a business for an activated alarm, only to find no evidence of a break-in. An employee of the business also arrived and the two checked the property, finding no evidence of criminal activity.
12:09 p.m. Arrowhead Avenue. In the case of the missing walker, Sgt. Locke responded to a report of a suspicious male stopping at every driveway, but was unable to locate anyone walking in the area.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
9:13 a.m. Milton High School. Officer Kendra Raymond gave a presentation to the drivers education class on driving under the influence.
7:36 p.m. Officer Noel responded to a request for a check on the welfare of an elderly resident. She was fine.
9:57 p.m. An exasperated woman hung up on Officer Corbin after calling to file a complaint about threatening text messages. The woman did not know for certain who was sending the messages, but did suspect someone. Corbin responded by telling her to file for an emergency relief from an abuse order, which is the point at which she hung up.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
12:47 p.m. Reynolds Road. A legal burn. Cpl. Porter responded to a report of someone burning trees and heavy smoke in the area. While the corporal was en route the Milton Fire Chief arrived and determined that it was a legal burn and no further response was needed.
8:50 p.m. East Road. Mistaken identity. Cpl. Grenier was sent to investigate a report of a couch in the roadway, but there was no couch to be found. However, Colchester Police did find a couch cushion on East Road in Colchester.
11:24 p.m. Kingswood Lane. Sgt. LaFountain and Cpl. Grenier responded to a report of a suspicious male running away from the residence. The complainant told police she heard a car alarm activate and when she went outside to look she saw a man wearing dark colored clothing running from her residence. There was no damage to the vehicle and nothing was stolen. A check of the area was conducted but the male was not located.
Thursday, Oct. 24.
12:48 p.m. McMullen Road. A gentleman arrived at the police department with an elderly dog with an injured leg. Officer McQueen assisted the man in taking the dog to a veterinarian who removed an acorn which had gotten stuck in the pad of of its foot. The dog was later reunited with its owner.