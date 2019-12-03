From Thursday, Nov. 22 to Friday, Nov. 28 the Milton Police Dept. responded to 186 incidents, issuing 32 tickets and 74 warnings, with most of those for speeding.
Five people were arrested by the MPD during this period, three for driving with a suspended license and one for driving under the influence.
Details of some of the incidents are below.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the Milton Police Dept.
Friday, Nov. 22
6:22 p.m. Pinewood Lane. A lost dog led to the discovery of an open door. The Milton Animal Control Officer (ACO) was contacted to pick up a loose dog. The ACO recognized the dog and brought it home and found the house was open although no one was home. The Milton Police responded to the scene. There were no signs of forced entry and everything appeared in proper order. The homeowner was contacted and told of the open door.
Saturday, Nov. 23
2:23 a.m. US Route 7. Officer Corbin stopped a motorist for speeding. While speaking with the operator Officer Corbin noted several signs of impairment. The operator was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Milton Police Department for processing. Criminal charges are pending upon the return of lab results.
6:11 a.m. US Route 7. Milton officers responded to Ace Hardware for an early morning alarm. On arrival it was determined to be set off by an employee from a neighboring business as they share a common back room / loading dock.
11:16 a.m. Railroad Street. The Milton Fire and Police Departments were dispatched to a male burning a couch. The male knew he could not burn the couch but did not dispose of it properly. The male agreed to put the fire out and was issued a civil ticket for burning solid waste which carries a $250.00 penalty.
1:34 p.m. Middle Road. Sergeant Paul Locke observed a motor vehicle being operated by a woman commit a motor vehicle violation. The vehicle quickly entered a parking lot and both occupants went into the business. They returned to the car and the passenger was now operating the motor vehicle. Sgt. Locke initiated a motor vehicle stop and found Heather Sullivan, 31, from Burlington, and Lance Crapo, 37, of St Albans, were operating the vehicle while under criminal suspension. Both operators were citied into court at a later date.
4:43 p.m. US Route 7. Officer Jones responded to Aubuchon Hardware for a trespass complaint. He learned a male had stolen an item a week prior and attempted to return the item and get cash back. Officer Jones located the male at Hannaford and issued a trespass notice at the request of Aubuchon Hardware.
Sunday, Nov. 24
2:01 US Route 7. Officer Jones stopped Dusty Lewis, 41, for a moving violation. Lewis's license had been criminally suspended and he was wanted on two outstanding warrants. Jones arrested him.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
10:54 a.m. Main Street. Milton Police responded to a verbal argument in a residential yard. The homeowner had found a man on their property who became hostile when confronted. Police mediated the disagreement and the male was trespassed from the property.
Wednesday. Nov. 27
7:56 a.m. US Route 7. Officer Noel responded to a motor vehicle complaint where the operator had pulled into Domino’s Pizza. While speaking with the driver, Aaron Fitzgerald, 31, of St. Albans, Noel noticed signs of impairment and arrested Fitzgerald on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Thursday, Nov. 28
10:18 p.m. Hardscrabble Road. Milton's fire, police and rescue departments were all called when a carbon monoxide detector went off. The fire and rescue departments assumed primary responsibility for the call.