Between Friday, Nov. 8 and Thursday, Nov. 14, the Milton Police Dept. responded to 174 incidents. MPD officers made four arrests, issued 16 tickets, and gave 57 warnings.
A selection of those incidents appears below.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the Milton Police Dept.
Saturday, Nov. 9
12:57 a.m. A Colchester man came to the police department and told Officer Corbin that he wanted his two roommates removed because they were drug dealers. Corbin put him in touch with the Colchester Police Dept.
7:13 a.m. Milton Rescue contacted police about a vehicle which had failed to yield for an ambulance with emergency lights and siren on. Officer Jones confirmed a white SUV failed to yield, but was unable to get the license plate of the vehicle.
8 p.m. Manley Road. Officer Noel responded to a complaint about multiple vehicles parked in a resident's driveway. When he arrived the vehicles were gone and the caller was unable to provide any registration information for the vehicles.
Sunday, Nov. 10
12:23 a.m. Sgt. LaFountain was sitting on the access road between McDonald’s and the laundromat when he observed a car traveling west at a high rate of speed on Haydenberry Drive. The juvenile driver was issued a ticket for driving 64 mph in an area with a 25 mph speed limit. After speaking with the parents, LaFountain made a referral to the court diversion program. The speeding conviction would carry a penalty of eight points on the driver's license and a 90-day license suspension for a driver with a junior operator license.
5:05 p.m. Cpl. Coulombe observed two people jump out of a white van and run into the woods. He followed them and then saw a truck start up in a field. It turned out that the pair was hunting during youth weekend and had gotten lost in the woods. Someone gave them a lift back to their truck.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
7:50 a.m. Officer Jones and the Milton Fire Dept. were dispatched to 9 Jenna Lane for a report of an elevator emergency call button had been pressed. The activation was accidental.
11:58 p.m. A woman reported to Officer Noel that her fiancé had not come home from work and wasn't answering calls. She was referred to the Burlington Police Dept. because that was where he was last seen.
Thursday, Nov. 14
9:10 a.m. Corporal Coulombe was dispatched to the area of Us Route 7 and Gonyeau Road for a report of a Land Rover that was driving erratically. The vehicle was last seen headed north on US Route 7 in Colchester. Coulombe checked the area but could not locate the vehicle.
9:13 a.m. A lost husky was brought to the MPD offices. Sgt. LaFountain was able to locate the owner and the two were reunited.
1:10 p.m. A non-fender bender took place in the Hannaford's parking lot. A driver attempting to get over a berm created by snow gave more power to the car, causing it to power forward and hit the vehicle in the spot in front of them. No damaged was done to either vehicle.
9:54 p.m. The Milton Fire Dept. and Sgt. Philbrook responded to Bert's Trailer Park for a smell of propane. They located an outdoor gas grill which had been left on and turned it off.