Between Friday, Nov. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 5, the Milton Police Department responded to 132 incidents and calls for service, resulting in four arrests. During that same period, MPD gave out 21 tickets and issued 25 warnings.
Below is a sampling of some of those calls.
This log is made possible by the generous assistance of the Milton Police Dept.
Friday, Nov. 29
3:39 a.m. Milton Westford Road in Westford.
Officer McQueen assisted the Vermont State Police with a motor vehicle which had slid off of the road. Driver and car were both undamaged.
11:31 a.m. Hobbs Road
Officer Raymond mediated a dispute between roommates which was initially reported as a burglary. The dispute, she reported, was likely exacerbated by alcohol use.
Saturday, Nov. 30
12:32 a.m. – Maple Drive in Georgia
Milton was one of three departments which sent officers to deal with a large underage drinking party.
10:13 a.m. Boysenberry Drive
Officer Bosworth and Sergeant Philbrook responded to a domestic disturbance in which one resident was threatening another with physical harm. The party making the threats was reportedly still inebriated from the night before. The threatened officer left for the day to allow the other person to sober up. There was insufficient evidence to warrant any criminal charges.
14:42 p.m. Haydenberry Drive
A disturbance at the Milton Laundromat led to the arrest of David Lawder, 51, for a third driving under the influence offense. Officer Bosworth responded to a call of a man being disruptive at the laundromat. The man in question, Lawder, was in his truck in the parking lot when Bosworth arrived. Bosworth determined Lawder had been driving while inebriated and arrested him on suspicion of DUI. Because of his previous convictions, Lawder was required to have an ignition interlock device in his vehicle to prevent operation by a drunk driver. He did not have one. Lawder was processed and released.
Monday, Dec. 2
9:14 a.m. US Route 7
Someone paid for food at Dunkin’ with a counterfeit $50 bill over this weekend. The staff reviewed surveillance footage but were unable to determine who had passed the bill. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Coulombe at the Milton Police Department.
10:05 a.m. US Route 7.
Jessica Elder, 33, of Burlington, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after being stopped by Officer Noel for an equipment violation.
2:37 p.m. US Route 7
Michael Wanser, 25, of Milton was charged with retail theft for allegedly stealing $80 in merchandise from the Redwood Jolley.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
12:51 a.m. Galvin Hill Road
A drunk woman was issued a citation after kicking an officer in the groin. Cassie Yandow, 20, of Burlington, was reportedly intoxicated and assaulting people at a house on Gavin Hill Road. When officers arrived, they found her being restrained by others present. No one wanted to press charges. However, Yandow was taken into protective custody because of her level of intoxication, at which point she kicked the officer. Despite the kick, she was taken to the UVM Medical Center for detox.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
6:33 a.m. Milton High School
School Resource Officer Raymond and Sgt. Locke worked with several driver’s education classes. They set up course using drunk goggles and educated the students on the effects of drunk/drugged driving and the consequences of driving while impaired.
Thursday, Dec. 5
11:14 a.m. Dewey Drive
Corporal Porter assisted a citizen who was being harassed by former friends. It was reported the former friends continuously came onto the property and would not leave when asked. The citizen requested Porter issue trespass notices on the former friends to prevent them from coming back to the property.
6:12 p.m. Boysenberry Drive
Two officers were dispatched for a 9-1-1 hangup in which it was reported that someone had broken into the home with a gun and sword. When they arrived, Corporal Porter and Sergeant LaFountain found a young child had snuck a phone into a bedroom and was playing with it. The officers educated the child on playing with the phone without their parents present.