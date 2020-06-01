Between Friday, May 22 and Thursday, May 28, the Milton Police Department responded to 184 incidents and calls for service. During that time, ten arrests were made, including two for Simple Assault, two for misdemeanor drug possession, and one for Domestic Assault. Officers also issued 39 tickets and 54 warnings.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the Milton Police Dept.
Friday, May 22
1:22 p.m. Haydenberry Drive
Officer Noel responded to a report of a customer causing a disturbance at a local business. He spoke with the customer and store manager, and the manager requested the customer be removed from the property. The customer was issued a notice of trespass and left without further incident.
2:28 p.m. US Route 7 S
Officer Noel responded to a report of a physical fight in the parking lot of a local business. Upon arriving, witnesses identified a vehicle containing people involved leaving the scene, and Ofc. Noel conducted a traffic stop. The
occupants of vehicle were questioned, and as a result three people
were arrested and issued citations to appear in court. Eric Davis, 18, of Milton was charged with Simple Assault; Jeremy Burrows, 40, of Milton was charged with Simple Assault; and Jennifer Burnor, 38, of Milton, was charged with Disorderly Conduct. The victim sustained minor injuries and did not
require hospitalization.
2:42 p.m. US Route 7 S
Officer Noel responded to a report of retail theft. He was able to
identify and contact the thief, who agreed to return to the store and pay for the stolen items. The store decided not to pursue criminal charges.
3:20 p.m. US Route 7 S
Detective Hendry responded to a report of a two car motor vehicle crash where one car had fled the scene without stopping. Det. Hendry located the car a short time later, and the driver was processed on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. As a result of the investigation, Cynthia Lefebvre, 63, of Milton, was issued a citation to appear in court for Driving Under the Influence of Drugs with accident resulting. There were no injuries as a result of this crash.
7:49 p.m. US Route 7 S
Officer Corbin responded to a report of an intoxicated man walking around. He located the man, who was intoxicated, but not to the point of incapacitation. Ofc. Corbin offered the man a ride back to his home and he accepted. He was driven home without incident.
Saturday, May 23
2:23 a.m. Aurora Lane
Officer Jones responded to a noise complaint regarding loud music playing at a party. Upon arriving at the scene, Ofc. Jones asked them to turn down the music. They agreed to do so.
Sunday, May 24
2:30 a.m. Railroad Street
Officer Jones and Officer Corbin responded to a man wishing to apply for a protection order against his roommate. He told the officers that his roommate was triggering his PTSD by drinking and throwing things. Ofc. Jones told him that this situation did not meet the criteria for an emergency order, but he could apply for one in the morning. Officers told him they could not remove his roommate, as she legally resided there. While she had been drinking, she was incapacitated and therefore could not be transported to detox. Officers left and no further reports were made.
11:33 a.m. McMullen Road
Corporal Coulombe took a report of a possible theft of a wallet from a motor vehicle. The caller said her wallet was either taken out of her vehicle or she had mistakenly left it on top of the car. Based on the fact that her gas cap was open, and can only be opened from the inside of the vehicle, she felt it had been stolen the previous night. Cpl. Coulombe took her information and advised her to cancel her bank cards and to report and further suspicious activity.
8:07 p.m. Murray Avenue
Officer Raymond investigated a report of a domestic assault. As a result of her investigation, Richard Morrell, 48, of Milton was arrested for Domestic Assault. He was subsequently lodged at the Chittenden County Correctional Center for lack of $5,000 bail. His arraignment was set for the following day.
Monday, May 25
4:17 a.m. Sand Bar State Park
The Colchester Police Department requested that Milton Police check the water off the Sand Bar State Park and US Route 2 Causeway for a white boat with a blue stripe. The owner had taken his boat after threatening to commit suicide. Corporal Porter responded and checked the waters, but did not find any boats.
10:48 a.m. Milton Police Department
Sergeant Philbrook returned a cell phone that had been dropped in the forms bin located in the public lobby of the Police Department. It is unclear who found the phone and dropped it off.
Tuesday, May 26
9:42 a.m. Cold Spring Road
Officer McQueen spoke with a homeowner, who reported that sometime over the winter someone had stolen $2,700 worth of dock equipment from his property.
Wednesday, May 27
5:45 a.m. US Route 7
Officer Bosworth responded to an alarm at a business. While he was en route, an employee was able to give the proper codes, and the alarm company requested that the MPD cancel their response.
10:06 a.m. Rebecca Lander Drive
School Resource Officer Raymond took part in an online drivers education class using the video conference software Zoom. The focus of the class was distracted driving.
11:00 p.m. US Route 7
Sergeant Locke responded to a report of two people who were drunk and yelling on the front lawn of a residence. Upon his arrival, a woman yelled at Sgt. Locke and said she was making out with someone. She then went inside her home.