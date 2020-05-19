Between Friday, May 1 and Thursday, May 7, the Milton Police Department responded to 94 incidents and calls for service. During that time, three arrests were made: two for driving under the influence of drugs and one for violation of conditions of release. Officers also issued two tickets and one warning.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the Milton Police Dept.
Friday, May 1
7:55 p.m. US Route 7
Corporal Grenier responded to a report of a juvenile stealing the bicycle of another and throwing it into a car. Cpl Grenier did not observe any damage to
property. Both juveniles had been involved in an ongoing dispute. The two went their separate ways and no further issues were reported.
8:37 p.m. Taylor Street
Corporal Grenier responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at a pump station. He located the owner of the vehicle at her boyfriend’s house. He told the owner that park management did not want her parking at the pump station in the future.
Saturday, May 2
12:56 p.m. Barnum Street
Milton Officers were issued a "be on the lookout" bulletin for a man who had stolen several items from a retail establishment in Williston. Officer Jones located him on Barnum Street and issued him a citation for retail theft on behalf of the Williston Police Department.
2:35 p.m. Westford Road
Sergeant Locke stopped 20 year old Rowan Baek of Milton for speeding. Baek was observed traveling east on Westford Road at 71 miles per hour, 31 mph over the speed limit. Baek was issued a criminal citation for excessive speed for a court date at a later time. Traveling 31 mph over the speed limit carries a fine of $333.00 and 8 points on the driver's license.
Sunday, May 3
2:30 a.m. Lapierre Drive
Officers responded to a report of suspicious noise in the area, which the caller believed sounded like someone trying to break into their home. Officers searched the area and did not locate anyone or any signs of an attempted break in.
2:32 p.m. US Route 7
Sergeant Locke, who is a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE), observed a car go off the roadway and strike a mailbox in front him. Sgt Locke spoke with the driver, a 58 year old woman from Milton, and he observed several signs of impairment. The woman was ultimately placed under arrest for driving under the influence of drugs, and criminal charges are pending the results of a blood draw.
Monday, May 4
10:15 a.m. Rita Way
Officers responded to a report of a woman screaming for help on Rita Way. When the officers arrived on scene, the woman stated she did not need help and did not know why someone had called the police. Officers were told there had been an argument between two people in the household, but both parties involved maintained it was only verbal in nature.
11:24 p.m. US Route 7
Officer Corbin, who is a DRE, conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed moving violation. While speaking with the driver, a 37 year old man from Milton, Officer Corbin observed several signs of impairment. The man was ultimately placed under arrest for driving under the influence of drugs, and criminal charges are pending the results of a blood draw.
Tuesday, May 5
2:01 a.m. Hughes Court
Sergeant LaFountain attempted to locate a suicidal woman in the area. The St. Albans Police Department was attempting to locate the woman to check her welfare and her phone was triangulating in this area. Sgt LaFountain was unable to locate the woman, and her phone was not triangulating outside of Milton.
3:52 p.m. Hardscrabble Road
Corporal Coulombe stopped 33 year old Jason Kimball of Milton for an observed moving violation. As a result, Kimball was issued a citation to appear in court for operating a vehicle that was not equipped with an ignition interlock device, operating a vehicle without a license, and violation of court appointed conditions of release.
Wednesday, May 6
3:05 p.m. US Route 7
Officer Jones conducted a welfare check for a woman expressing suicidal ideation. Officer Jones spoke with several family members on scene who were with the woman. They told him they were aware of her state and would call if they needed further assistance.
10:25 p.m. Meadow Road
Officer McQueen responded to a noise complaint in the area. He remained in the area for a period of time and did not hear any excess noise, nor see any gatherings.
Thursday, May 7
3:02 p.m. US Route 2
Officer Jones is currently investigating a single car rollover accident. The only occupant was not injured, but the car was totaled. Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact Officer Jones at (802) 893-2424.
7:15 p.m. Sand Bar State Park
The Park Ranger for Sand Bar State Park reported vandalism to one of the park's restroom facilities. Officer Bosworth is currently investigating.