Between Friday, March 13 and Wednesday, March 18, the Milton Police Department responded to 93 incidents and calls for service. During that time, four arrests were made: one for shoplifting, one for drug possession, one for violation of conditions of release and resisting arrest, and one for liquor distribution to minors. Officers also issued 5 tickets and 8 warnings.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the Milton Police Dept.
Friday, March 13
5:36 a.m. Nancy Drive
Corporal Grenier responded to a burglary alarm. The building was found to be secure and the key holder was notified.
10:41 a.m. Southerberry Drive
Officer Corbin responded to a report of a package theft. The package had been delivered to the incorrect address and disappeared. The case is still under investigation.
11:31 a.m. Railroad Street
Officer Corbin mediated a dispute between a landlord and tenant. They were referred to the courts for further resolution.
12:30 p.m. Maplewood Avenue
Officer Corbin responded to a report of a dog at large near a residence with an open front door. Ofc. Corbin determined there was no burglary and notified the resident — who was not home — that the dog was out and the police had been unable to catch it.
5:30 p.m. Bartlett Road
Officer Corbin responded to a report of gunshots in the area. He checked the area and could not locate the source. He did not hear any further shots.
8:32 p.m. US Route 2 / Jasper Mine Road
Officer Noel checked on a car pulled to the side of the road. The driver informed him that they were rearranging items inside their vehicle and did not need assistance.
11:00 p.m. West Milton Road
Corporal Coulombe assisted the Milton Fire Department and Green Mountain Power with locating a power transformer which had blown and was sparking.
Saturday, March 14
3:51 p.m. Centre Drive
Officer Corbin responded to a vehicle which was traveling down the middle of the road. He located the driver, who said he had drifted over the yellow lines while sightseeing. The driver did not show signs of impairment.
4:13 p.m. Boysenberry Drive
Officer Noel was requested by the Vermont State Police to contact a man regarding threats made via Facebook. Ofc. Noel spoke with him about the threatening post and advised him a state trooper would be following up with him regarding the incident.
4:21 p.m. US Route 7 S / Andrea Lane
Officer Corbin responded to a report of a possible illegal fire. The complainant reported that the person was possibly burning tires. Upon arriving, Ofc. Corbin confirmed with the Milton Fire Department that the fire was both legal and only natural wood.
6:07 p.m. Red Clover Way
Officer Noel responded to a report of gunshots and people screaming in the area. Upon investigation, he determined the screaming was from two young girls on a trampoline and was unrelated to the alleged shooting.
6:36 p.m. Middle Road
Corpoal Coulombe spoke with a complainant about a family court custody disagreement. He advised the complainant any violations of a custody agreement would need to be directed to the local family court for adjudication.
7:58 p.m. Deer Run
Officer Jones responded to a report of people knocking on the complainants door, then running away. This had occurred several times. Ofc. Jones sat in the area for several minutes and did not observe any repeat offenses.
Tuesday, March 17
2:57 a.m. US Route 7 S
Officer Schiavo responded to a residential burglary alarm activation. Upon arriving, he discovered an open door to the residence. The residence was checked and secured. A key holder responded to determine if anything was missing as the owner was out of town. There were no signs of unlawful entry or theft.