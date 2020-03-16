Between Friday, March 6 and Thursday, March 12, the Milton Police Department responded to 142 incidents and calls for service. During that time, three arrests were made: one for domestic assault, one for driving under the influence, and one for violation of conditions of release, violation of an abuse prevention order, and felony unlawful trespass. Officers also issued 21 tickets and 37 warnings.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the Milton Police Dept.
Friday, March 6
12:46 p.m. Partridge Lane
Cpl. Porter responded to a physical domestic disturbance in progress. 54 year-old Brenda Boivin of Milton was arrested for causing injury to a household member. Boivin was transported to the Chittenden County Superior Court where she was arraigned on the charges and released from court.
10:16 p.m. US Route 7
Officer Schiavo spoke with a 29 year-old motorist from Georgia in the parking lot of a local gas station due to an observed motor vehicle violation. Officer Schiavo noticed signs of drug use. The motorist agreed to perform field sobriety exercises and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI–Drugs. Milton Sergeant Paul Locke, a drug recognition expert (DRE), performed an evaluation and determined the motorist was under the influence. Criminal charges are pending.
Saturday, March 7
6:24 p.m. Westford Road
Detective Hendry observed a woman covered in blood in a parked car at a closed business. The woman, a 20 year-old from Plattsburgh, NY, reported she had just gotten into an accident and was waiting for her boyfriend to arrive. She showed several signs of drug use and was screened by Det Hendry. She was arrested on suspicion of DUI–Drugs and transported to the Milton Police Department, where a DRE from the Burlington Police Department performed an evaluation and determined she was under the influence. Criminal charges are pending.
9:24 p.m. US Route 7
Officer Schiavo conducted a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. While speaking with the driver, 27 year-old Matthew W. Wainscott of Fairfax, Ofc. Shciavo observed several signs of alcohol consumption, including open containers of alcohol in the vehicle. Wainscott agreed to perform field sobriety exercises and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was processed at the Milton Police Department and released with a citation to appear at court at a later date.
Sunday, March 8
10:09 US Route 7
Officer Corbin conducted a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Officer Corbin, Milton’s newest DRE, observed several signs of drug use in the 53 year-old driver from Grand Isle. The driver agreed to perform field sobriety exercises and was subsequently taken into custody on suspicion of DUI–Drugs. Officer Corbin conducted a DRE evaluation at the Milton Police Department. Criminal charges for DUI–Drugs and operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license are pending.
US Route 2
Cpl. Porter conducted a welfare check for a patient who missed a scheduled medical appointment. Cpl. Porter was able to make contact with the patient, who had mixed up the time of the appointment.
Monday, March 9
1:07 a.m. Overlake Drive
Milton Officer responded to a disturbance where a man was violating a court order. 30 year-old Jacob Harris of Milton was arrested for violating court order conditions of release, violating an abuse prevention order, and felony unlawful trespass. Harris was transported to corrections and placed in their custody.
7:06 p.m. Chirsemily Lane
Cpl. Coulombe responded to a caller reporting that juveniles were damaging their fence. The caller said the juveniles were being disrespectful and threatening. The juveniles had been jumping on a trampoline with Styrofoam wedged between the caller’s fence and their trampoline. Upon being asked, the juveniles moved the trampoline and Styrofoam away from the fence. The juveniles reported the caller was intoxicated and had repeatedly antagonized them before calling the police. All parties were advised to go their separate ways for the evening.
Tuesday, March 10
12:51 a.m. US Route 7
Cpl. Coulombe conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed violation. The driver, a 21 year-old man from Milton, showed several signs of drug use and was screened by Cpl. Coulombe. As a result, he was arrested on suspicion of DUI–Drugs and transported to the Milton Police Department. A DRE from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks conducted a DRE evaluation and determined the operator was under the influence. Criminal charges are pending.
12:27 US Route 7
Officer Corbin mediated a trespass complaint. The caller believed several State workers were on their property. After speaking with the caller, it was determined the State workers were within the right-of-way.
Wednesday, March 11
10:03 a.m. US Route 7
Officer Bosworth observed a woman slumped over behind the wheel. The woman, a 34 year-old from Milton, showed several signs of drug use and provided Ofc. Bosworth with marijuana and cocaine. She agreed to perform field sobriety exercises, and was arrested on suspicion of DUI–Drugs and possession of a controlled substance as a result. Milton Sergeant Paul Locke performed a DRE evaluation and determined the woman was under the influence. Criminal charges are pending.
7:22 p.m. Hannaford
Officer Schiavo responded to a two-car accident in the parking lot of Hannaford. Both vehicles were backing out of their parking spaces and backed into each other. There were no injuries and only minor cosmetic damage.
Thursday, March 12
8:48 a.m. Westford Road, Milton; Westford
Milton Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance called in by a third party on Westford Road. They were unable to locate the address. It was eventually determined that the disturbance was actually in Westford. Officers were soon joined on scene by members of the Vermont State Police who took over the investigation.
9:22 a.m. Rebecca Lander Drive
SRO Raymond mediated an ongoing dispute between two friends who had a falling out and were not returning one another’s property.