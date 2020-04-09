Between Friday, March 27 and Thursday, April 2, the Milton Police Department responded to 73 incidents and calls for service, and issued just two tickets, both for illegal dumping.
Friday, March 27
12:20 p.m. Bombardier Road
Ofc. Noel spoke with a complainant who had questions regarding a family member who is suffering from drug addiction. He directed the caller to resources available to discuss with their family member about seeking assistance.
1:15 p.m. Lake Road
Ofc. Noel assisted the Milton Fire Department with a brush fire that was out of control. He provided traffic assistance while MFD extinguished the fire.
2:27 p.m. Hobbs Road
Cpl. Coulombe responded to a report of children playing unsafely in the roadway. He checked the area and did not locate any children in the road.
3:12 p.m. Southerberry Drive
Ofc. Noel responded to a report of several dirt bikes operating in the area. He spoke with the operators about the laws regarding unregistered ATV’s on roadways and advised them to stop operating them in violation of state statutes.
3:20 p.m. Beaver Brook Road
Cpl. Coulombe spoke with a parent who advised their children had accidentally dialed 911. There were no problems reported at the residence.
3:44 p.m. Southberry Drive
Several items were taken from an unlocked vehicle overnight. This case is still active.
4:46 p.m. Main Street
Cpl. Coulombe responded to a report of littering. He was able to identify the violators and advised them if they did not pick up the trash, they would be issued a ticket. He verified the following day that all the items had been removed and a warning was issued.
7:12 p.m. Catamount Drive
Ofc. Corbin assisted the Colchester Police Department and Vermont State Police in locating someone who was at risk of committing suicide and harming themselves. The person was found.
9:19 p.m. Westford Road
Responding to a commercial burglary alarm, Sgt. LaFountain found an unsecured door. He checked the inside of the building before resecuring it.
Saturday, March 28
2:33 a.m. Southerberry Drive
Sgt. LaFountain responded to a report of multiple car doors opening and closing. Due to recent larcenies from vehicles, the area was thoroughly checked, but nothing suspicious was observed.
12:05 p.m. U.S. Route 7 South
After receiving a report of a man passed out in his car in the parking lot of a local business, Cpl. Coulombe found the car, with fresh signs of drug use inside. Coulombe smashed the glass from one of the car windows and administered Narcan to the man and began life-saving efforts. The man was then transported to UVM Medical Center by Milton Rescue for treatment of a suspected drug overdose.
9:38 p.m. Barnum Street
A husband and wife were arguing. As the argument had not become physical, Ofc. Raymond did not file any charges, and the couple agreed to stay in separate parts of their home for the rest of the evening.
Sunday, March 29
12:05 p.m. Evergreen Drive
Police were alerted to a person who had reportedly been talking about harming themselves. Cpl. Coulombe spoke with the person about services available to them.
Monday, March 30
11:24 p.m. Rita Way
Ofc. Schiavo responded to a possible party, which the complainant was concerned was in violation of the Stay Home, Stay Safe directive. Ofc. Schiavo did not observe any signs of a party in the area.