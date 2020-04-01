Between Friday, March 20 and Thursday, March 18, the Milton Police Department responded to a number of incidents and calls for service.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the Milton Police Dept.
Friday, March 20
12:05 p.m. US Route 7
Officer Bosworth responded to a report that dogs had been barking all day. The caller, a neighbor, was concerned for the owner’s well-being as this was abnormal. Officer Bosworth learned the owner was moving and another neighbor was helping with the dogs during the transition.
6:46 p.m. West Milton Road
Sgt. Philbrook responded to a report of gunshots in the area. After canvasing the area he was unable to find the responsible party.
Saturday, March 21
1:36 p.m. McMullen Road
Officer Noel arrested 32 year old Mark Rutkowski of Winooski after observing him traveling at 60 MPH in a posted 30 MPH residential neighborhood. Rutkowski was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
8:56 p.m. Deer Run
Officer Schiavo responded to a call regarding juveniles who were reportedly playing “ding-dong-ditch.” He spoke with the children believed to be responsible and educated them on their behavior.
Sunday, March 22
10:22 a.m. Railroad Street
Officer Bosworth responded to a roommate disturbance. On roommate reported that she and her boyfriend were sick and did not think it was appropriate for the other roommate to have their newborn in the residence. Ofc. Bosworth explained the roommate had the right to have their child there despite several people being sick. Ofc. Bosworth was able to facilitate transportation for the mother to pick up the child and mitigate the dispute. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was notified of the incident.
3:31 p.m. East Road
Officer Bosworth responded to a woman jumping in front of traffic and walking down the middle of the roadway. He spoke with her and learned she was having trouble with illicit drug use and was attempting to get into rehab. Officer Bosworth was able to calm her and provide her with resources to help her get into rehab.
Monday, March 23
1:41 a.m. Lawnwood Drive
Officer McQueen responded after a resident believed they heard someone outside of their house. Officers checked the area but were unable to find anything out of place or anyone in the area.
4:55 p.m. Middle Road
Corporal Coulombe responded to a report of a disabled vehicle being jump started in the curves, which was causing a traffic hazard. Cpl. Coulombe checked the area and was unable to find either the vehicle being jumpstarted or the vehicle doing the jumpstarting.
Tuesday, March 24
8:09 a.m. Merrill Lane
Milton Officers responded to what sounded like a physical domestic in progress. Sgt. Philbrook determined the altercation was only verbal in nature. However, 26 year old Caleb Holden of Milton was prohibited from having contact with the other party per pre-trial conditions of release stemming from a prior domestic assault charge. He was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
9:09 p.m. Villemaire Lane
Officer Corbin assisted a citizen who was receiving suggestive text messages from an unknown number.
Wednesday, March 25
8:36 a.m. US Route 7
Officer Bosworth mediated an ongoing landlord/tenant issue.
7:34 p.m. Taylor Street
Officer Schiavo responded to report a 15 year old getting into a stranger’s car. It was determined there was a family dispute and the teenager called a friend with whom the parents were unfamiliar. Ofc. Schiavo was able to mediate the dispute and the teenager went back home for the evening.
Thursday, March 26
3:58 a.m. Chrisemily Lane
Officer McQueen responded to a physical fight between a man and a woman. When officers arrived, they learned the man had left the scene in a vehicle and later located the woman. She was not injured and did not want assistance from the police. Officers were unable to locate the male.
2:45 p.m. Eagle Mountain Harbor Road
Officer Jones responded to an out of control brush fire. The Milton Fire Department was able to get the fire under control.