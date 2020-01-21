Between Friday, Jan. 10 and Thursday, Jan. 16, the Milton Police Dept. responded to 161 incidents and calls for service, resulting in three arrests.
During that same period, the MPD issued 12 tickets and 61 warnings.
Below is a selection of incidents from that period. This log would not be possible without the generous cooperation of the MPD.
Friday, Jan. 10
11:43 a.m. Milton High School.
MPD received multiple complaints of drivers passing buses with their red lights activated. This violation carries a fine of $249.00 with five points on one’s Vermont license.
7:09 p.m. Middle Road.
Sergeant Locke stopped Sevren Francis, 25, of Winooski, for a motor vehicle violation. His license was criminally suspended and Francis was arrested, then ultimately lodged at the Chittenden Correctional Facility on an outstanding arrest warrant.
Saturday, Jan. 11
8:29 a.m. U.S. Route 7.
Officer Corbin received a complaint that someone stole a magnetic amber light from the complaint’s vehicle. Officer Corbin checked local surveillance but was unable to observe anything suspicious in the area.
1:53 p.m. West Milton Road.
Cpl. Porter responded to a dispute. The parties said they had only been arguing, no physical violence had occurred and they did not need police assistance.
5:20 p.m. East Road.
Cpl. Porter stopped 36 year old, Matthew Sicard, of Fairfax for a speeding violation on East Road. Cpl Porter learned that Sicard did not have a license and had received tickets in the past for the same violation. Due to the prior violations this was now a criminal offense. Cpl Porter issued Sicard a citation ordering him to appear before a Judge at a later date.
Sunday, Jan 12
8:59 a.m. Everest Road.
Officer Noel assisted Green Mountain Power with traffic after a tree knocked down several power lines.
Monday, Jan. 13
4:38 p.m. Middle Road.
Sgt Philbrook responded an accident in which a car had driven off of the roadway. The driver was uninjured, with cosmetic damage to the car.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
11:16 a.m. River Street.
A man was issued do not trespass orders for an ex's residence and place of employment.
1:35 – Russell Circle.
Officer Schiavo responded to the report of a dog left outside in the cold weather. On arrival, he found the owner’s daughter had let the dog out and forgot to bring her in before she returned to work. A neighbor offered to watch the dog until the owner returned home.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
6:52 p.m. U.S. Route 7.
Cpl. Grenier responded to several E911 Hang-Ups from a E911 only phone. He spoke with several people in the area. No one reported a need for police assistance or observing any one in distress.
10:28 p.m. Main Street
Officer Bosworth conducted a welfare check in the area for a juvenile allegedly making threatening remarks. The juvenile in question was found to be in South Burlington and the case was transferred to the South Burlington Police Department.
Thursday, Jan. 16
2:06 p.m. Milton High School
Several Milton Officers assisted the Milton High School conduct a lock down drill at the end of the school day.