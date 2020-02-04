Between Friday, Jan. 24 and Thursday, Jan. 30, the Milton Police Dept. responded to a total of 143 incidents and calls, arresting five people. Seven drivers were issued traffic tickets, mostly for speeding, and another 48 were given warnings.
Below are details from some of those incidents. This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the MPD.
Thursday, Jan. 24
5:07 p.m. Middle Road. Police were alerted to a vehicle with contents spilling out of a trailer onto the roadway. Corporal Porter found the vehicle. The occupants had discovered the problem were were re-securing their load.
10:54 p.m. Railroad Street. Michael Phillips, 70, of Essex, was stopped for a motor vehicle violation. Sgt. Locke noticed signs of impairments and requested that Phillips perform sobriety exercises, which he apparently failed, because he was taken into custody, charged with driving under the influence and released with a court citation.
Friday, Jan. 25
1:17 a.m. East Road. Tyler Jonas, 25, of Milton, was stopped for a motor vehicle violation. Once again, Sgt. Locke noticed signs of impairment and administered sobriety exercises. Jonas was taken into custody, charged with driving under the influence and released with a court citation.
9:13 a.m. Murray Avenue. Police were sent to a residence where a person was refusing to leave. However, when Officer McQueen arrived, the individual had left. A trespass notice was issued.
Saturday, Jan. 26
4:03 a.m. U.S. Route 7. Corporal Grenier assisted a motorist whose car had broken down, providing a ride to the owner’s home where the driver picked up some tools before Grenier brought him back to his vehicle to make repairs.
7:20 p.m. Lake Road. Sgt. LaFountain reports he was sent to the scene of a car in a ditch. While he was there, a passerby with a two strap stopped and towed the vehicle back onto the roadway. No one was injured.
Monday, Jan. 27
2 a.m. Hobbs Road. An excessive noise complaint brought Corporal Grenier into a backyard where a tree branch had fallen. Evidently the noise had been ongoing during the evening, and was followed by a crash. Investigating the crash, Grenier found the branch, which appeared to have fallen on its own, as there were no footprints. Grenier advised the complainant to call again if the non-crash noise continued.
7:43 a.m. River Street. Two siblings were both reported to the state’s attorney for possible charges following a fight. Officer Schiavo reported that he was unable to determine who was the main aggressor as both siblings had injuries and admitted to taking part in the fight. Neither needed medical attention.
4:19 p.m. West Milton Road. A partially obstructed license plate lead to an arrest for cocaine possession. Officer Schiavo stopped Joshua Paquette, 28, of Milton, for the obstructed plate. While speaking with Paquette, Schiavo noticed a baggie in Paquette’s hoodie and asked about the contents. Paquette handed it over. The contents tested positive for cocaine and Paquette was given a citation to appear in court to answer the charge of cocaine possession.
10:11 p.m. Barnum Street. Criminal charges are pending against a woman drove off of the roadway, struck a mailbox and then continued driving. Officer Corbin witnessed the incident, stopped the vehicle and noticed signs of impairment in the 31-year-old driver. Sgt. Locke, a drug recognition expert, was called. He determined the woman was under the influence of drugs. She agreed to have blood drawn and charges will likely be followed once the results are received.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
9:05 a.m. East Road. A driver was pulled off of the roadway after driving into slush at the side of the road. There were no injuries.
1:32 p.m. Hobbs Road. Officer Schiavo took a complaint about a roommate who removed several screws and a hinge pin from the door of the complainant’s room in an effort to get inside. The complainant only wanted the incident documented, as they plan to move soon.
6:46 p.m. U.S. Route 7. Officer Schiavo responded to a residence where one party was intoxicated and throwing things. After determining there was no grounds for criminal charges, Schiavo stayed while the sober party gathered some items and went to stay at a friend’s house.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
7:23 a.m. Middle Road. A vehicle struck a deer, killing it. Sgt. Philbrook contacted Vermont Fish and Wildlife. The driver was able to pull his car into a nearby lot and contacted a tow service. The driver was uninjured.
6:30 p.m. McMullen Road. Milton police and firefighters, along with several other agencies, located a missing girl who was hiding in the woods nearby.
Thursday, Jan. 30
3:14 p.m. U.S. Route 7. Corporal Coulombe stopped a vehicle after checking the registration and learning the driver, Lawrence Alers, 48, of Burlington, had a criminally suspended license. While searching Alers, Coulombe found heroin in his pocket. Alers was arrested, processed and released with a citation to appear in court to answer a charge of felony heroin possession.
3:36 p.m. Park Place. Police received a report of two juveniles smoking in a car. Officer McQueen located the car and determined the driver was not impaired.
8:49 p.m. U.S. Route 7. A caller reported almost striking a woman walking in the roadway in dark clothing. Officer Bosworth was unable to locate her.