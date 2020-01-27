Between Friday, Jan. 17 and Thursday, Jan. 23 the Milton Police Dept. responded to 166 incidents and calls for service, resulting in four arrests. During that same period, the department issued 19 tickets and 83 warnings.
Friday, Jan. 17
7:54 a.m. Lake Rd/U.S. Route 7
Officer Jones responded to a report of a vehicle pulled to the side of the road with an elderly operator. The complainant was concerned for the driver's well-being. Jones could not find the the area and could not locate the vehicle, which likely left prior to his arrival.
10:57 a.m. Jenna Lane.
Corporal Coulombe responded to a report of a person possibly violating probation conditions. After contacting the probation office, it was determined no conditions had been violated.
11:42 Railroad Street.
A family member called police when a resident didn't answer their phone. Officer Schiavo went to the home and discovered the person was asleep, and thus not answering the phone.
3:13 p.m. Interstate 89
When a tractor trailer caught fire on the interstate, Officer Schiavo assisted the Vermont State Police and the Milton Fire Department at the scene.
Saturday, Jan. 18
10:05 p.m. U.S. Route 7/ Village Drive.
A motorist slid off of the road. Officer Noel provided traffic control until the truck was pulled back onto the roadway by a tow truck.
Sunday, Jan 19
12:51 a.m. U.S Route 7.
Officer Noel observed a man walking home in a snowstorm wearing all dark clothing, so he offered to take him home.
2:22 a.m. Railroad Street
William Thompson, 26, of Underhill, was stopped while driving for multiple equipment violations. According to police, he showed signs of intoxication was arrested, processed and released with a court citation.
8:02 a.m. Motor Vehicle Complaint Westford Rd
Officer Schiavo responded to a woman having an asthma attack, helping to keep her calm until Milton Rescue arrived and assisted with traffic control until friends were able to retrieve her car.
4:25 p.m. Centre Drive.
Officer Schiavo responded to a retail theft. He located the suspect and issued a notice of trespass for the store as the amount taken was non-prosecutable and the store did not want to pursue criminal charges.
7:49 p.m. Hillside Place.
Corporal Porter spoke with a complainant who alleged he had been threatened via text message by a relative. Cpl. Porter spoke with the other parties involved and determined no crime had occurred. He advised the parties of their ability to apply for protection orders or notices of trespass. The parties were advised to not have contact for a few days at least to let the situation calm down.
Monday, Jan. 20
2:41 p.m. Maplewood Avenue.
Detective Hendry responded to a report of a person operating a snowmobile on a public highway. He located the operator, issued a verbal warning and educated him on the laws regarding snowmobile usage on public roads.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
12:16 a.m. Taylor Street.
A 29-year-old male was arrested and charged with first degree aggravated domestic assault, interference with access to emergency services and violation of pre-trial conditions of release after officers responded to a report of physical violence. The suspect was lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility where he was held without bail.