Between Friday, Jan. 31 and Thursday, Feb. 6, the Milton Police Department responded to 195 calls and incidents arresting 14 people. Another 19 people were issued traffic tickets and 69 motorists were given warnings.
Below is a description of some of those incidents. This log is made possible by the generous assistance of the MPD.
Friday, Jan. 31
3:44 a.m. While on patrol CPL Grenier observed an unsecured building on Clapper Road. A check of the building and interior showed no signs of forced entry or criminal activity. Photos were taken of the scene in case a report was made to police.
11:53 a.m. Health care providers asked for a welfare check on someone who missed an appointment. Officer Jones determined the person was fine and would contact their doctor.
15:50 p.m. Two cars were stopped for the red light at the intersection of Route 7 and Centre Drive. When the light turned green, one of the drivers drove into the car ahead of them. Both vehicles were damaged and one of the drivers complained of neck injuries. Officer Schiavo ticketed the driver who drove into the vehicle for following too closely.
7:47 p.m. Officer Noel stopped motorist Shawn Sartelle, 33, of Milton for a motor vehicle violation on River Street. Sartelle reportedly showed signs of impairment and was given a field sobriety test. After which he was taken into custody and charged with DUI #2.
Saturday, Feb. 1
1:09 a.m. Officer Noel stopped two drivers simultaneously on Route 7 for motor vehicle violations. Both drivers were ultimately charged with driving under the influence after completing field sobriety exercises. Lawrence Gaudette, 28, of Milton, was charged with refusal to take a DUI test. Brandan Martinez, 31, was also charged with DUI test refusal as well as driving with a criminally suspended license.
2:26 p.m. Officer Jones responded to a noise complaint on Green St. Upon arrival he learned the male half had locked the female half out of the residence and did not want to let her back I and she wanted the male removed from the residence. The female indicated that their had been issues in the past and that they were going through the separation process. Officer Jones explained to the residence that we could not remove the male as he was a legal resident as well. The female decided she would leave for the evening.
Sunday, Feb. 2
10:53 a.m. An elderly man approached Officer Jones because he was concerned a radio-controlled plane being flown over Lake Arrowhead might be a traffic hazard. Jones spotted the plane and concluded it was not.
4:20 p.m. Officer Schiavo received a report of cows loose on Duffy Road. Upon his arrival, the cows had been corralled by the owner and put back in their enclosure.
6:50 p.m. A parent contacted the police to complain that their child wasn’t listening to them, was using e-cigarettes and might be attending underage drinking parties. The parent wanted the police to stop the car the teen was driving and issue a ticket for underage smoking. Officer Noel explained he could not stop a vehicle without a reason, and that if the parent had any specific information about the underage drinking parties with a time and location officers would investigate.
8:46 p.m. The family of a man struggling with depression and who had mentioned suicide asked police to check on his welfare. Officer Noel issued a BOL (be on the lookout) for the male as his whereabouts were unknown. Noel was eventually able to speak with the man via telephone and determined the man was okay. Noel provided information about mental health services.
Monday, Feb. 3
10:14 a.m. Corporal Porter determined a dog was in good health and not being neglected after visiting a residence on River Street. Someone had called to complain about the living conditions of the dog.
11:43 a.m. Items stolen from Burlington and South Burlington were located at a business on Route 7. Officer McQueen assisted the Burlington and South Burlington police with getting the items back to their owners. The thefts are under investigation.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
6:23 p.m. Sgt. Locke responded to a commercial burglary alarm on US Route 7. Upon his arrival he found the business to be secure and no signs of criminal activity were observed.