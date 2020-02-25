Between Friday, Feb. 14 and Thursday, Feb. 20, the Milton Police Dept. responded to 167 incidents and calls for service, resulting in three arrests. The MPD also issued 18 tickets and 48 warnings.
Below is a sampling of some of those calls.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the MPD.
Friday, Feb. 14
9:30 a.m. Bear Trap Road / US Rt 2
Cpl. Coulombe responded to a report of a vehicle off the road. He spoke with the operator who was uninjured. She advised a tow truck was on the way and no further assistance was needed.
6:48 p.m. Southerberry Drive
A delivery driver requested a welfare check at the home of someone he delivered to often. Sgt. Philbrook made contact with one of the residents who had been wearing headphones and did not hear the delivery driver.
8:32 p.m. U.S. Route 7
Sgt. Philbrook responded to a report of noise caused by the neighbors. He determined the noise was the children and tenants walking loudly around the apartment. The noise was not deemed unreasonable and the parties were advised to follow up with their landlord as there was no criminal statute violation.
9:04 p.m. U.S. Route 7 / Pecor Avenue
Ofc. Noel responded to a report of a vehicle operating erratically. He located the vehicle and did not observe any signs of intoxication in the driver.
Saturday, Feb. 15
10:17 a.m. Allen Drive
Cpl. Coulombe spoke with a complainant about harassing messages she was receiving via social media. The messages were non-threatening and she was advised to block the account, which appeared to be a fake account/name. She was also advised of the process for obtaining a protection order.
Sunday, Feb. 16
1:01 a.m. U.S. Route 7 / Chrisemily Lane
Lindsey McGinnis, 32, of Milton, was arrested for driving under the influence -- test refusal. Ofc. Noel observed McGinnis speeding and swerving and stopped the vehicle. McGinnis agreed to perform roadside sobriety exercises and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI, processed and released with a court citation.
6:13 p.m. Fireworks Shore Road
Cpl. Coulombe responded to an initial report of gunshots in the area. Upon arriving, he spoke with a resident in the area who had observed fireworks, which had since stopped. He was unable to locate the source of the fireworks.
Monday, Feb. 17
4:48p.m. U.S. Route 7 S
Cpl. Porter responded to a male who was distraught and damaging his own property. It was also reported the male had made suicidal statements before leaving the residence. Porter was able to make contact with the male by phone and facilitated making sure he was safe with a friend until he could be seen by a counselor. No crime was reported and no further action was necessary.
9:27 p.m. Flat Iron Rd
Ofc. Schiavo responded to a request to check the welfare of a subject who had recently had surgery and had missed a doctor's appointment earlier in the day. He located the subject and determined they were fine and did not need medical assistance.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
10:23 a.m. Rebecca Lander Drive
SRO Ofc. Raymond assisted school staff with a scheduled fire drill at the High School
10:06 p.m. Hayden Berry Drive
Ofc. Noel responded to a report of a possible fight/assault at a local business. He spoke with the parties involved who advised they were in a landlord tenant relationship and had been arguing over owed rent and faulty utilities. The exchange had become verbally heated, but no criminal assault was reported. Noel attempted to help facilitate the exchange of rent payment and a receipt, but the parties were still upset and decided to depart the area in separate directions.
11:22 p.m. Boysenberry Drive
Ofc. Noel responded to a domestic disturbance between a male and two females. He determined no assault or crime had occurred, but the parties involved had been drinking. One of the parties involved agreed to be transported by Noel to a friend’s house for the evening to prevent further escalating the argument.