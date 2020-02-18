Between Friday, Feb 7 and Thursday, Feb. 13, the Milton Police Dept. responded to 153 calls and incidents, resulting in nine arrests. One of those arrests was a minor charged with disorderly conduct, the rest were driving with a criminally suspended license or violations of conditions of release, sometimes both.
In addition, Milton Police issued seven tickets and 41 warnings.
Below is additional detail on some of these incidents. This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the Milton Police Dept.
Friday, Feb. 7
12:01 a.m. Officers conducted a patrol focused on enforcing the winter parking ban. Between midnight and 8 a.m. vehicles may not be parked on a town road. Doing so may result in a warning, ticket or towing of the vehicle.
3:35 p.m. McMullen Road
Corporal Porter was called to a dispute between a couple in which one partner was allegedly cheating on the other. The party issuing the cheating accusation had the other’s phone and was refusing to return it until after the messages had been gone through. No charges were filed.
10:28 p.m. U.S. Route 7
A suspicious person was reportedly lingering near a closed business. Corporal Grenier found neither a person nor anything out of place.
Saturday, Feb. 8
3:39 a.m. Main Street
Multiple officers assisted with traffic control at the scene of the fire which damaged a historic home at 15 Main Street.
10:41 a.m. Railroad Street 1041
A driver reportedly drove into the rear end of another vehicle stopped at the intersection with Railroad Street. There were no injuries with primarily cosmetic damage to the vehicles.
10:44 a.m. U.S. Route 7
Corporal Porter mediated a family argument.
Monday, Feb. 9
11:57 a.m. Railroad Street
Another intersection mash up with one party rear ending another, this time at the intersection of Railroad Street and Middle Road. There were no injuries, but MPD this intersection is considered hazardous with improvements coming soon.
2:25 p.m. Hardscrabble Road
A caller reported that another driver made a crude gesture and used profanity toward them. Corporal Porter was unable to located the allegedly crude driver.
4:18 p.m. Cherry Street
A minor was reportedly out of control and throwing things. Corporal Porter was able to calm the juvenile who agreed to speak with a mental health worker from the Howard Center.
Tuesday, Feb. 10
11:26 a.m. Centre Drive
An argument was reported in the parking lot of Milton Family Practice between family members. When Corporal Coulombe arrived he found family members were trying to escort a person experiencing a mental health crisis into the building for an evaluation. Eventually family members, medical staff, and responding officers were able to convince the person to go the University of Vermont Medical Center for evaluation.
4:08 p.m. U.S. Route 7
Corporal Coulombe located a female who had an active warrant for her arrest. Based on the parameters outlined in the arrest warrant the female was issued a citation for the following business day.
4:56 p.m. U.S. Route 7
A Colchester man attempted to elude Officer Jones after Jones reportedly observed Scott Provost, 50, committing a moving violation. Jones reports Provost drove into a development and Jones was unable to locate him. However, a short time later, he spotted the car again and once again Provost refused to stop, continuing to his home where officers took him into custody for attempting to elude police and driving with a suspended license. Provost was issued multiple tickets and a court date.
Wednesday, Feb. 11
6:06 a.m. Lamoille Terrace 0606
Heather Dumont, 36, of Milton, had an arresting morning. Dumont was arrested on an outstanding warrant and remanded into the custody of the Chittenden Regional Correction Facility.
9: 00 a.m. U.S. Route 7
A man with a curfew was spotted out and about by Officer Jones. Keith Laflam, 60, had a court-ordered curfew requiring him to be in the presence of a court-appointed responsible adult, which he was not. Jones took Laflam into custody. He was processed and released with a court citation into the custody of said responsible adult.
Thursday, Feb. 12
12:36 a.m. U.S. Route 7
An alleged motor vehicle violation resulted in multiple charges for Levi Beaudry, 27, of Milton. Officer Noel stopped Beaudry for the violation, then began suspected Beaudry was impaired by drugs. Beaurdry was examined by Sgt. Locke, a drug recognition expert, after which he was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. Beaudry was also charged with cocaine possession, violation of conditions of release and operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. He was released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court to answer the charges against him.
Friday, Feb. 13
3:14p.m. U.S. Route 7
Mandy Bushey, 33, of Burlington was arrested after Officer Schiavo stopped her for an alleged motor vehicle violation. She was taken into custody after it was learned he license to drive was criminally suspended and by driving she was in violation of court-ordered conditions of release. Bushey was issued a citation to appear in court to answer the new charges.