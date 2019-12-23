Between Friday, Dec. 13 and Thursday, Dec. 19, the Milton Police Dept. handled 153 separate incidents, resulting in five arrests.
In that seem period, MPD officers issued 17 tickets and 50 warnings.
Below are details on some of the incidents the MPD handled.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the MPD.
Friday, Dec. 13
12:41 a.m. Dewey Drive. Officers responded to a verbal argument after police were contacted by someone concerned the disagreement might become physical. Police transported one of the participants to Colchester to separate the parties.
11:35 a.m. Rebecca Lander Drive. Police were called when a driver passed a school bus in the high school parking lot while the buses red lights were activated. Recently, police have received multiple reports of drivers illegally passing stopped school buses whose stop lights are on while students enter and exit the bus.
Saturday, Dec. 14
23:45 p.m. Herrick Avenue. Police were called for someone running up to doors and ringing the bell before running off. Officers were unable to find the bell-ringer.
Sunday, Dec. 15
12:44 a.m. Police began issuing warnings for vehicles parked in violation of the Winter Parking Ban. Vehicles must be off the road from midnight to 8 a.m.
9:07 a.m. Westford Road. A driver was on their way home when their car caught fire. MPD assisted with traffic control while the fire department extinguished the fire. No one was injured.
11:41 a.m. US Route 7.
A customer of the Eco Car Wash became confused and stepped on the gas while going through the car wash, causing thousands of dollars in damages.
Monday, Dec. 16
12:30 a.m. US Route 2. Sgt. LaFountain stopped Roland C. Winters, 20, of South Hero , for driving 88 in a 50 mph zone. Winters was charged with excessive speed.
4:23 p.m. US Route 7. A two car accident resulted in damage to both cars, but no injuries to drivers or passengers. MPD reports traffic was slowing to allow a motorist to pull into a development. The operator of a Hyundai Elantra failed to see the slowing traffic and struck a Chevrolet Cruze. The Elantra then went off the roadway and struck a street sign.
6:59 p.m. East Road. A suspicious vehicle reported to police turned out to belong to trappers who had stopped to check their traps.
7:50 p.m. Haydenberry Drive. Officers were dispatched to McDonald's in response to a report of a fight in the parking lot. When they arrived no one was fighting and patrons were unsure why the officers had been called.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
1:47 a.m. Boysenberry Drive. Officers were sent to a verbal argument, which they then mediated. No crimes were committed.