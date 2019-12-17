Between Friday, Dec. 6 and Thursday, Dec. 12, the Milton Police Department responded to 166 incidents, resulting in four arrests.
During that same period, Milton officers issued nine tickets and 71 warnings.
Below are details for some of the incidents handled by police. It would not be possible without the generous assistance of the Milton Police Dept.
Friday, Dec. 6
8:45 a.m. Shore Road. Corporal Coloumbe answered questions from someone who wanted to retrieve a family member’s property. Coloumbe advised the person to contact the sheriff’s office for a civil retrieval of property if the issue couldn’t be resolved amicably.
9:17 a.m. Cobble Hill Road. Corporal Coulombe checked on the welfare of a person who had missed a mental health related meeting. The person was safe and with family.
11:21 a.m. Herrick Avenue. A driver was reported to police for passing a bus with its lights activated. Corporal Coloumbe located the owner for a conversation about the laws and fines associated with passing a school bus with its lights activated.
2:32 p.m. Railroad Street. A resident called police concerned about a neighbor who has shooting a firearm in his backyard. Officer Noel spoke with the complainant and then went to speak with the neighbor to make certain the shooting was being done safely. The neighbor reportedly become verbally aggressive with Noel, who warned him to cease making threats or risk arrest for disorderly conduct. Ultimately, the neighbor was issued a trespass notice and Noel provided the complainant with information on how to obtain an order of protection should it be necessary.
4:10 p.m. U.S. Route 7. Milton Police assisted Colchester with traffic control at the scene of an accident. No one was injured.
Saturday, Dec. 7
12:24 a.m. Pinewood Lane. A residential alarm activation turned out to be caused by a low battery on the keypad. When the alarm company said it would take two weeks for new batteries to arrive, Officer Corbin determined the batteries were the same kind used in his tactical light. He then got out two spare batteries and installed them for the homeowner.
9:02 p.m. Maplewood Avenue. A disconnected 9-1-1 call turned out to be from a small child playing with a parent’s phone.
Sunday, Dec. 8
12:06 a.m. Ritchie Avenue. A report of a man trying to stop a woman from leaving turned out to be a man trying to stop his girlfriend from driving when she had been drinking. The woman started to drive toward her boyfriend and Officer Jones. Jones told her to stop and then screened her for intoxication. Stephanie Lapointe, 40, of Milton, was then arrested. A breathalyzer showed her blood alcohol level to be 0.116 percent. She was cited for driving under the influence.
12:36 a.m. U.S. Route 7. A store reported a man for disorderly behavior. He had left by the time Corporal Coulombe arrived. However, the staff were able to provide the man’s vehicle registration. Coloumbe then located him and issued a notice of trespass at the request of the store.
Monday, Dec. 9
9:42 p.m. Horseshoe Circle. A report of suspicious persons in a house under construction turned out to be two subcontractors working late.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
10:20 p.m. Rita Way. Corporal Grenier advised three women to be quieter for the sake of their neighbors after he received a report of a woman yelling.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
5:29 p.m. Railroad Street. Police responded to a report of people and hitting the hood of a car. No one was located.
11:15 p.m. I-89. Officer Jones assisted Vermont State Police in the search for the driver in a crash who had fled on foot.