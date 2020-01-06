Between Friday, Dec. 27 and Thursday, Jan. 2, the Milton Police Dept. responded to 159 calls and incidents, leading to three arrests.
During that same period, MPD officers issued 10 traffic tickets and 62 warnings, one-third of which were for speeding.
Below is more detail on some of those incidents.
This log would not be possible without the assistance of the MPD.
Friday, Dec. 27
2:42 p.m. U.S. Route 7. A vehicle exiting the Hannaford parking lot stopped for oncoming traffic and was struck from behind. No one was injured in the accident.
6:32 p.m. Rita Way and U.S. Route 7. UVM Medical Center asked the MPD to check on a patient who had left the hospital against medical advice and without their medication. Sgt. Locke spoke with the person who agreed to go to UVMMC once they had finished eating.
Saturday, Dec. 28
2:04 a.m. Partridge Lane. A man was transported to the UVM Medical Center after a citizen reported a man passed out in their backyard. Police found a heavily intoxicated male. It wasn't clear how long the man had been outside on the ground, but his core temperature had dropped. Colchester Rescue transported the man to the hospital.
9:06 a.m. U.S. Route 7. Cpl. Porter responded to a report of "an unruly male yelling at people at the Hannaford Plaza." But when he arrived there was not trace of the man. Nor were there any further complaints.
7:26 p.m. Haydenberry Drive. Sgt. Locke responded to a call about an erratic driver. Locke located the vehicle, but determined the driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Sunday, Dec. 29
1:08 a.m. Boysenberry Drive. In another incident involving excess alcohol consumption, Sgt. Philbrook responded to a dispute in which one person was heavily intoxicated. The incident ended the sober person leaving to stay with family until the other person was once again sober.
12:38 p.m. Westford Road. Police received a call about a possibly impaired driver. Cpl. Porter located the driver, who was sober.
Monday, Dec. 30
7:01 East Road. Sgt. LaFountain responded to two accidents as a result on the morning snow storm. No drivers were injured, but one vehicle had cosmetic damage.
5:29 p.m. U.S. Route 7. Harley A. Sterling, 67, of Georgia, was stopped for a motor vehicle violation and screened roadside for impairment by Sgt. Locke. Sterling was arrested for driving under the influence and issued a court citation.
9:22 p.m. U.S. Route 7. Sgt. Locke stopped Dominick Smiel, 19, of Winooski, for a motor vehicle violation. Smiel was screened for impairment, arrested for DUI, and issued a court citation.
Jan. 1, 2020
12:34 a.m. East Road. A vehicle crashed into a train trestle. The driver, Melissa Gaudio, 36, of Georgia, was given roadside sobriety tests by Officer Corbin. She was then arrested and charged with DUI.
Jan. 2, 2020
3:36 p.m. West Milton Road. Police received a report of a stray dog in the roadway. Cpl. Porter found the dog, identified the owner, and took the dog home.