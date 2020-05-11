Between Friday, April 24 and Thursday, April 30 the Milton Police Department responded to 81 incidents and calls. During that period, Milton officers made four arrests, and issued eight tickets and one warning.
Below are the details of some of those calls.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the MPD.
Friday, April 24
3:56 p.m. Suspicious Event on Bear Trap Road
Detective Hendry responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the complainant’s driveway. He determined it was just someone visiting the cemetery. The complainant advised it was fine to keep the vehicle there a bit longer.
2:01 p.m. Computer crime on Riverside Drive
Detective Hendry spoke with a complainant who received an email claiming to have compromising material which would be released if the complainant refused to pay a ransom. The email was determined to be a scam spam email and the complainant was advised not to respond to it.
2:46 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint U.S. Route 7 S / Bartlett Road
Sgt. Philbrook responded to a report of a vehicle operating in an erratic manner. He checked the area and could not locate the vehicle or any other vehicles operating erratically or unsafely.
Saturday, April 25
6:54 a.m. Domestic disturbance on Merrill Lane
Sgt. Philbrook responded to reports of a domestic disturbance called in by a third party who reported hearing screaming and objects being thrown. He subsequently issued Caleb Holden, 26, of Milton, a citation to appear in court for Violation of Pre-Trial Conditions of Release.
12:07 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint on U.S. Route 7
Cpl. Coulombe responded to a road rage incident between parties who were both waiting in line at a restaurant drive thru lane. The incident was verbal between the parties and no criminal charges were deemed necessary.
1:06 p.m. Illegal dumping on Merrill Lane
Ofc. Noel responded to a report of someone illegally dumping trash in a dumpster. He determined the subject had rights to use the dumpster and was making payments for its use.
1:08 p.m. Larceny from motor vehicle on McMullen Road
Cpl. Coulombe spoke with a complainant who advised someone had dented his vehicle while apparently trying to break into it. He advised they had not made entry to the car and nothing was taken. The damage was documented for insurance purposes.
9:57 p.m. Noise on Meadow Road
Sgt. LaFountain responded to a report of someone playing loud music in a vehicle for several hours. He checked the area and did not locate any loud music.
Sunday, April 26
1:13 p.m. Animal problem on West Milton Road / Bear Trap Road
Ofc. Raymond responded to a report of cows in the roadway. She was able to get the cows back in the pasture and notified the owner.
3:12 p.m. Suspicious event on U.S. Route 7
Ofc. Noel responded to a report of a suspicious car with people throwing socks out of it. He arrived on scene and spoke with the occupants who advised they were just fooling around, throwing socks at each other. They had picked up the socks.
Monday, April 27
1:12 p.m. 911 Hangup on Boysenberry Drive
Ofc. Bosworth was advised of a 911 hangup call. He was able to make contact with the owner of the phone who confirmed her six-year-old had been using the phone and accidentally dialed. No further action was needed.
10:48 a.m. Vandalism on Manley Road
Ofc. Jones spoke with a complainant whose vehicle had been scratched sometime in the last few days. The incident is still under investigation.
5:11 p.m. Public assist on Railroad Street
Ofc. Bosworth and Ofc. Jones conducted a birthday drive by for a juvenile who was having a birthday, but could not have a party due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and Governor’s Stay Home Stay Safe executive order.
5:38 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint on U.S. Rt 7
Ofc. Jones responded to a report of a vehicle operating erratically. He was not able to locate the vehicle described.
8:11 p.m. Disturbance on Checkerberry Square
Cpl. Grenier responded to an unknown disturbance with people reported to be yelling at each other. He determined the argument was between neighbors over excessive noise each accused the other of making. He attempted to mediate between the parties who are in close proximity to each other to try and work together to respect each others living situations.