Between Friday, April 10 and Thursday, April 11, the Milton Police Department responded to 78 incidents and calls for service. During that time, zero arrests were made. Officers issued 5 tickets and 6 warnings.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the Milton Police Dept.
Friday, April 10
7:31 a.m.Bombardier Road
Corporal Coulombe conducted a welfare check at the request of a caller who had not heard from their mother in several days. He was able to contact the mother’s property manager, who made contact with the mother, who in turn contacted the original caller back.
1:49 p.m. Lion Heart Drive
Officer Noel responded to a residential alarm activation. The key holder was already on scene and told Ofc. Noel the alarm was accidental.
4:18 p.m. Poor Farm Road
Officer Noel conducted a directed patrol for speed enforcement based on complaints of speeding in the area.
6:43 p.m. Ice House Road
Officer Noel responded to a report of two children playing near the river below the Clark Falls Hydro Dam. He spoke with the children about the dangers of playing there and they moved along.
Saturday, April 11
12:00 a.m. Dewey Drive
Sergeant LaFountain responded to a report of loud music and a fire. He checked the area and was unable to locate either one.
Sunday, April 12
3:03 p.m. Poor Farm Road
Officer Noel responded to a report of a dirt bike riding on the roadway at a high speed. He was unable to locate the dirt bike.
6:48 p.m. Wiley Road, Colchester
Officer Corbin assisted the Colchester Police Department with a report of a physical disturbance. He assisted CPD officers in investigating an alleged assault, which was determined to be verbal only.
Monday, April 13
10:42 a.m. Cobble Hill Road
Officer Jones was asked by school administrators to contact a family whose children had not been communicating in regards to their online learning program. Of. Jones determined the children had not been submitting their work. The school was notified of these findings.
11:41 a.m. Bear Trap Road
Officer Jones responded to a report of a tree that had fallen on top of a vehicle traveling on Bear Trap Road. The driver was not injured. The tree was removed from the roadway and the driver was provided with an incident report number for insurance purposes.
Tuesday, April 14
12:19 a.m. Old Stage Road, Essex
Multiple Milton Police Department officers responded to assist Essex Police Department officers with an incident involving a stolen vehicle, which had allegedly been taken during a gunpoint robbery. Multiple suspects fled on foot from the scene. MPD officers assisted with checking the wooded area until the search was concluded.
9:03 a.m. Lake Road
Officer Jones responded to a report of a disabled vehicle blocking the roadway. He spoke with the driver, who was determined to be under suspension. The driver was issued a ticket and a ride was arranged from a friend. Ofc. Jones provided gloves and a mask for the driver as they were going to be in close proximity during the ride.
2:12 p.m. Birch Lane
Officer Bosworth spoke with a complainant who had found the unlocked door to their vehicle partially ajar. Nothing was determined to have been taken. Other cases were also received in the same area in which items of low value had been taken sometime during the previous night. The cases are still under investigation.
8:38 p.m. Birch Lane
Officer McQueen conducted targeted patrol throughout the evening to deter theft from vehicles based on multiple reports from the previous night.