Between Friday, Oct. 11 and Thursday, Oct. 17, the Milton Police Department responded to 158 incidents, issued 12 tickets and 49 warnings, and made three arrests.
Below is a sampling of some of those calls.
Friday, Oct. 11
8:04 p.m. Rebecca Lander Drive
Officer Noel responded to a report of an assault involving two juveniles. As a result of his investigation, he issued a citation for simple assault to a juvenile to appear in Chittenden Superior Court – Family Division at a later date.
9:55 p.m. Ritchie Ave
Officer Corbin stopped Jordan Dartt, 23, of Milton, for erratic operation and vehicle equipment violations. He arrested Dartt on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and transported him to the Milton Police Department where Darrtt provided an evidentiary breath sample which showed a blood alcohol content of 0.134%. Dartt was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Chittenden Superior Court – Criminal Division, for DUI of Alcohol — First Offense.
Saturday, Oct. 12
12:12 a.m. Rebecca Lander Drive
Officer Noel responded to a report of gunshots in the area. He was unable to locate the source of the shots. No other calls were received.
12:51 a.m. Riverside Drive
While responding to a hangup of a 911 call, Officer Noel took a man described as “highly intoxicated” into custody to transport him to a detox facility. While en route, the male admitted to taking several medications and requested medical assistance. An ambulance was dispatched and the male was transported to the hospital for treatment and detox. There were no criminal charges.
4:34 Middle Road, Georgia
Officer Noel responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash with airbag deployment. He was not able to locate a crash in the area identified, but was able to determine a short time later that the crash had actually occurred on Middle Road in the Town of Georgia. He assisted at the crash scene until a trooper arrived.
10:43 a.m. U.S. Route 7 / Haydenberry Drive
Officer Jones stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. He identified one of the passengers as Jonathan Rutledge, 41, of St. Johnsbury. Rutledge was taken into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear and transported to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.
5:39 p.m. East Road
Corporal Coulombe responded to a report of construction equipment that had been tampered with. According to the project manager for the bridge construction project someone had, on multiple occasions, shut off water pumps which are assisting the project with water flow during the overnight hours. Witnesses suggested a person spotted near the site on an ATV during the day may have been involved. The tampering is causing delays, the project manager told police, because it causes more work for the workers. The case is still under investigation.
11:59 p.m. U.S. Route 7 South
Ofc. Noel observed a vehicle with several subjects in it at a closed business. He checked on the individuals due to the time of evening. He determined it was the owners’ son and several friends. No additional suspicious activity was noted.
Sunday, October 13
11:43 a.m. Cooper Road
Officer Raymond returned a loose dog to its owner.
Monday, October 14
9:44 a.m. Lawnwood Drive
Corporal Porter responded to a report of a larceny. He was advised by the victim that a solar light had been stolen from the front yard and his Halloween decorations had been moved. The case is still active.
1:48 p.m. Railroad Street / Barnum Street
Four people walking on the railroad tracks caught the attention of Corporal Porter who advised them that the railroad tracks are private property and they could not be using them for walking, as well as the safety concerns associated with their activity.
8:02 p.m. 19MT007766 Medical Sidesaddle Drive
Corporal Grenier responded along with Milton Rescue to a male who had been crushed by a large gun safe. He provided medical aid until rescue responders could arrive. The male was transported to UVMMC with non-life-threatening injuries.
Tuesday, October 15
9:02 a.m. U.S. Route 7 and Catamount Drive
Corporal Porter received a complaint regarding a vehicle which had been operating in an unsafe manner and had passed a school bus with its red loading lights activated. The operator of the vehicle was identified and issued a ticket for Passing a School Bus.
Wednesday, October 16
12:22 a.m. U.S. Route 2 / Exit 17
Corporal Grenier came upon a vehicle parked partially in the roadway with its hazard lights activated. He stopped to check the welfare of the occupants and the operator advised they had pulled over to clean the car after one of the children had vomited. The corporal suggested they move to the nearby gas station so they were not in danger of being struck since the vehicle was partially in the roadway.
7:30 p.m. Hardscrabble Road
Officer Corbin responded to a possible traffic hazard. He determined the construction equipment was parked in a legal and safe manner and was properly visible to oncoming traffic.
Thursday, October 17
7:47 a.m. Sanderson Road
Offider Jones responded to a report of a tree blocking the roadway. He arrived and determined the tree had also taken down the power lines. Green Mountain Power responded to remove the tree and repair the lines. Officer Jones assisted with traffic control.