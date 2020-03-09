Between Friday, Feb. 28 and Thursday, March 5, the Milton Police Department responded to 184 incidents and calls for service. During that time, two arrests were made, both for driving under the influence. Officers also issued 17 tickets and 69 warnings.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the Milton Police Dept.
Friday, Feb. 28
5: 13 p.m. Middle Road.
Sgt. LaFountain responded to a complaint of a vehicle swerving on the roadway and operating erratically. He located the vehicle and performed a motor vehicle stop. He did not observe signs of intoxication from the operator. No further action.
Saturday, Feb. 29
8:11 a.m. Wells Road.
The South Burlington Police Department asked the MPD to locate and arrest a man under investigation for domestic assault. He was located at his residence and taken into custody without incident.
8:17 a.m. South Hero
The Grand Isle Sheriff’s Department asked for help at an accident scene in which a car had rolled over with unknown injuries.
1:20 p.m. Lake Road
Ofc. Jones answered questions from a woman about custody of her children, advising her to contact the courts as it was a family court issue.
7:24 p.m. Middle Road
Ofc. Noel responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway. He spoke with the operator and passengers who advised they slid off the side of the driveway and had a tow truck on the way. There were no injuries or damage.
Sunday, March 1
12:39 a.m. St. Albans
Officer Corbin, a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE), was asked to evaulaute an operator who had been stopped for suspicion of DUI-Drugs by the St. Albans Police Department. The case is pending.
7:16 a.m. Ritchie Ave
Officer Jones checked on the welfare of an elderly resident in response to a request from family who live out of state and had been unable to contact their elderly relative. Officer Jones located the elderly person, who was fine.
Monday, March 2
7:44 a.m. Ledge Drive
Officer Schiavo responded to a report of a truck partially blocking the roadway. Upon arriving, the vehicle had already departed. No further action.
12:31 p.m. Meadow Lane
Officer Schiavo spoke with parties involved in a dispute over a car sale in which one party had paid the agreed purchase price, but there were numerous issues related to the car. The parties were advised it was a civil issue and would need to be either resolved between them or through a civil court process as no crime had been committed.
Tuesday, March 3
3:45 a.m. RailRoad Street
Officer McQueen responded to a 911 hangup call. He discovered the call had been activated by a three-year-old who had pressed the emergency button on the phone and that there was no emergency.
11:03 a.m. Bombardier Road
Officer Schiavo responded to to reports of a dog at large in a local park with no owner able to be identified. The owner was later located and the dog was released back to their custody.
8:34 p.m. Granite Creek Road, Colchester
Colchester Police requested assistance with a domestic disturbance. Officer McQueen responded.
Wednesday, March 4
7:49 a.m. Hobbs Road
A juvenile was reported missing, then located shortly after officers arrived on scene.