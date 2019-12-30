Between Friday, Dec. 20 and Thursday, Dec. 26, the Milton Police Dept. responded to 154 incidents and calls, arresting seven people, two of them juveniles.
In that same period, MPD officers issued 18 tickets and 85 warnings. Six of those tickets were for using a portable electronic device while driving.
Below is a sampling of the incidents and calls MPD responded to. This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the MPD.
Friday, Dec. 20
12:27 a.m. Route 7. A heated argument led to repeated 911 calls in which the caller hung up. Corporal Grenier was able to located those responsible, who were in the midst of an argument. He was able to get one of the parties to leave for the night to allow tempers to cool.
10:54 a.m. Bombardier Road. A Burlington woman was charged with leaving the scene of an accident after allegedly backing into another vehicle at a local store. Sgt. Locke was able to use store surveillance systems to find the driver, Tina Martin, 52.
10:56 a.m. Merill Lane. A resident complained that an ex-girlfriend was harassing him over Facebook. Officer Noel determined the messages weren't criminal and spoke with the complainant about ways to block communications from his ex.
1:28 p.m. Bombardier Road. A woman reported damage to the bumper of her car, which Corporal Coulombe determined was most likely caused by striking a curb.
5:10 p.m. Route 7/Precast Road. Gregory Olsaver, 36, of Winooski, was stopped for an equipment violation. Corporal Coloumbe then arrested Olsaver for driving with a suspended license. He was released with a court citation.
Saturday, Dec. 21
1:29 p.m. June Way. Another law enforcement agency asked the MPD to check for a person reportedly involved in a domestic disturbance earlier in another town. The subject wasn't found.
1:31 p.m. Taylor Street. Sgt. Locke responded to a verbal argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend. He convinced the two to leave for the evening.
3:04 p.m. Partridge Lane. Officer Noel responded to another bickering couple. This time both were intoxicated and arguing over work. They agreed they would be able to remain together in the residence for the rest of the evening without further incident.
9:37 p.m. Brentwood Drive. Colchester Police asked for help searching for someone reportedly in distress in a local business parking lot. The anonymous caller had been vague with details and Officer Jones assisted the police with checking multiple business, to no avail.
10:56 p.m. Precast Road. Officer Corbin observed a suspicious vehicle parked behind a closed business, but could not find any evidence of criminal activity.
Sunday, Dec. 22
12:40 a.m. Route 7. Responding to a report of a disturbance caused by multiple intoxicated people, Officer Corbin found several people yelling at each other and juvenile girl crawling through a window. He then observed the same girl punch another person. Corbin took the girl into custody following a short struggle. After an investigation, she was charged with burglary, simple assault and resisting arrest, and issued a citation for family court before being released to her guardian.
7:22 p.m. Cherry Street. A woman reported threatening and harassing text messages she was receiving from an acquaintance. Corporal Coloumbe spoke with her about getting a relief from abuse order, but the woman said she didn't feel that was necessary yet, but wanted to have incident documented.
6:55 p.m. Poor Farm Road. A complaint of a vehicle driving slowly through a development turned out to be a group of people taking a look at Christmas displays.
Monday, Dec. 23
2:19 p.m. West Milton Road. Officer Raymond responded to a report of a downed power line blocking the roadway. She remained until the power company arrived to replace the line.