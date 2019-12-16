On Dec. 18, 2019, Tyler Orvis, who was convicted of raping an unconscious female acquaintance, will be released from incarceration. According to a statement from the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations, he will be residing in Milton after his release.
Orvis was previously released from incarceration in May 2019, but was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.
Following his release this week, Orvis will be under the supervision of the Vermont Department of Corrections-Burlington Probation and Parole. When Mr. Orvis was 20, he sexually assaulted a 19 year old female acquaintance who was intoxicated and unconscious.
According to the Vermont Department of Corrections, compared to other incarcerated sex offenders, Orvis’ risk to commit another sexual offense is considered to be in the high risk range. His risk for general criminal recidivism is also considered to be in the high risk range. Based on his past history and self-reporting, if he were to sexually re-offend his most likely victims would be vulnerable adult women.
Orvis will also be listed on the Vermont Sex Offender Registry. Mr. Orvis is considered compliant with the Sex Offender Registry. For further questions please contact Burlington Probation & Parole Phone at 802-863-7350.
If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, there is support available. Even if the assault did not happen recently, there are resources to help you decide what is best for you, including free medical treatment, advocacy and support. You don’t have to go through this alone. There is a whole community ready to support you. For more information, call the state-wide confidential hotline, 800-489-7273, or see the website for the VT Network against Sexual and Domestic Violence, www.vtnetwork.org.