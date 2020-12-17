MILTON — Milton’s Police Advisory Committee will now be involved in the hiring process for all new Milton police officers.
During the committee’s virtual meeting Dec. 8, Sergeant Scott Philbrook and Chief Stephen Laroche first presented to the committee the Milton Police Department’s hiring process. They explained the application and interview processes, as well as the Police Academy and Field Training Officer programs.
Showshawna Mastin, chair of the Police Advisory Committee (PAC), thought the presentation was informative and eye-opening.
“The process for gaining employment with our town as a police officer is quite extensive and includes physical, mental and psychological testing,” she stated in an email to the Independent.
During one step in the hiring process, a candidate is interviewed by an Oral Board, which has always included a “civilian” or non-police force individual, who asks questions and provides a community perspective.
After a motion was made by PAC member Richard Edwards, it was decided PAC members will take turns being the “civilian” on upcoming candidate interview boards. Members will also help to formulate questions.
Mastin said this is an excellent opportunity for the PAC to not only experience the interviews firsthand, but to reassure the public, as well as the police department, that there is another level of screening.
“We all want to prevent undesirable persons from joining the force who may harbor racist, sexist or other discriminatory behaviors and opinions from gaining access to our community in an authoritative form,” she stated.
Mastin encourages the public to join PAC meetings, held the second Tuesday of every month, to listen or to speak during public forums.
“The Police Advisory Committee will do everything to ensure the community that there is fair and impartial policing, not just in the police response but also in their job as mediators as well,” she stated.
