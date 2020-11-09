MILTON – Milton's new Police Advisory Committee will meet for the first time tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Five community members were chosen to sit on the committee by the Milton selectboard after completing an in-depth application and interview process late last month.
Here's who was selected:
- Lisa Rees
- Harjit Dhaliwal
- Richard Edwards
- Shoshawna Mastin
- Kevin Kimball
The committee does not have the power to investigate or review matters involving police personnel or criminal incidents.
Instead, the PAC will act solely as a sounding board — providing suggestions, ideas and thoughts which Police Chief Stephen Laroche will take back to the department and implement as he sees fit.
According to the committee's proposal document, it will meet monthly to discuss topics such as:
- Community policing policy initiatives
- Racial equity issues and mental health response
- Use of force
- Transparency in operations
At 5 p.m. tomorrow in the Milton Municipal Building Community Room, the PAC will elect a Chair, Vice Chair and Clerk. It will also set the time, place and day of future meeting. The committee's duties and responsibilities will be discussed.
In accordance with Vermont's open meeting law, the public may attend the meeting.
See the full agenda.
