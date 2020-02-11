FRANKLIN — A man plowing his driveway and a school bus had a minor collision on Monday.
According to Vermont State Police, Duane Sweet, 86, of Franklin, backed out of his driveway on Middle Road at 3:24 p.m. while plowing. He did not see an approaching school bus.
The bus was driven by Julie Bransfeld, 60, also of Franklin.
There was minor damage to both vehicles and no injuries. Both vehicles were able to drive from the scene.
In the press statement, police noted that the crash took place in the middle of a hill crest, making it difficult to see oncoming traffic.