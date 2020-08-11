Senate signs.JPG

Senate candidates' lawn signs were lined up all along the sidewalk on Bombardier Road. The Chittenden Senate District has six seats. The top six vote-getters will go on to face Republicans Tom Chastenay and Ericka Redic in November. As of 11:30 p.m. Aug 11, Sen. Virginia Lyons and Kesha Ram were leading the Democratic senate race, each sharing about 11% of the vote. 

 BRIDGET HIGDON Staff Writer

Whether they realized it or not, Milton residents made history yesterday as they performed their civic duty, despite the challenges and uncertainties about voting during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

While more registered voters than ever before opted to vote in the Vermont primary election by mail-in ballot, others still decided to put on a mask and head to the poll in-person.

As reported at 11:53 p.m. Aug. 11, 2,671 Milton residents turned out to vote. That's approximately 33% of Milton's 8,090 registered voters.  

Polls were open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and staffed by a variety of community members. See scenes from the polls below, and see our live result coverage here

A voter checks-in at the Chittenden 10-1 poll, Aug. 11. Voters, Justices of the Peace and volunteers were required to wear a face covering and to maintain a six-foot social distance. 
An election volunteer stood under a tent for shade along the drive for the Milton Municipal Building Aug. 11. Voters could pull up to the tent to find out which district they belong to, and where their coordinating poll was. Voters in Chittenden 10-1 voted inside the Municipal Building, while those in the Chittenden/Grand Isle district voted in the field house in Bombardier Park.
Town Clerk Cheryl Prince spent most of the day in her office. Her team mailed out 2,441 absentee ballots to registered Milton voters before the election, but only about 1,903 were returned in time to be counted, she said. 
Election volunteers Kristin Beers and Amy Morway staff the sign-in table at the poll for the Chittenden/Grand Isle District Aug. 11. By 1 p.m., about 60 people had come in to vote. "It's been very slow, but that had been the intention," Beers said. Morway said she wasn't concerned for her health by volunteering. "I wasn't at all worried at all," she said. "I knew precautions were being taken." 

