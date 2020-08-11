Senate candidates' lawn signs were lined up all along the sidewalk on Bombardier Road. The Chittenden Senate District has six seats. The top six vote-getters will go on to face Republicans Tom Chastenay and Ericka Redic in November. As of 11:30 p.m. Aug 11, Sen. Virginia Lyons and Kesha Ram were leading the Democratic senate race, each sharing about 11% of the vote.
Town Clerk Cheryl Prince spent most of the day in her office. Her team mailed out 2,441 absentee ballots to registered Milton voters before the election, but only about 1,903 were returned in time to be counted, she said.
Election volunteers Kristin Beers and Amy Morway staff the sign-in table at the poll for the Chittenden/Grand Isle District Aug. 11. By 1 p.m., about 60 people had come in to vote. "It's been very slow, but that had been the intention," Beers said. Morway said she wasn't concerned for her health by volunteering. "I wasn't at all worried at all," she said. "I knew precautions were being taken."
An election volunteer stood under a tent for shade along the drive for the Milton Municipal Building Aug. 11. Voters could pull up to the tent to find out which district they belong to, and where their coordinating poll was. Voters in Chittenden 10-1 voted inside the Municipal Building, while those in the Chittenden/Grand Isle district voted in the field house in Bombardier Park.