MILTON — Milton Town School District saw its first positive case last week when one student at Milton Elementary School tested positive.
The student was tested, and received a positive result, the week of Nov. 30, according to data from the Vermont Department of Health.
The DOH keeps track of when someone with COVID-19 was at a K-12 learning community while infectious, which means the individual could have spread the virus to others in the community.
As of Dec. 9, no one else at MES has been in the school building while infected with the virus, according to the DOH.
In a memo to the MTSD community Nov. 28, Superintendent Amy Rex said the district is prepared to handle positive cases as they arise.
"We all know that as infections spread in our communities, it is possible that the MTSD experiences a positive case," Rex stated. "Our leaders and nurses have been preparing for how to respond in the event of a positive case for many months now."
In the event of a positive case, students and staff who are deemed close contacts of the COVID-positive person will be notified and required to follow the state's quarantine protocol. Rex made it clear that the district will not be able to communicate identifiable information to the wider community, as that would be a violation of state health laws.
MTSD is developing "pivot plans" should the need arise to pivot a specific classroom, grade or school to remote learning.
Since March, 171 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Vermont K-12 learning communities. 26 of those cases were reported in the last week.
