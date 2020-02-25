There are three candidates for Milton's two one-year seats on the selectboard. Incumbents Michael Morgan and Dana Maxfield are seeking reelection. John Fitzgerald is running for the board for the first time. The seats will go to the top two vote getters.
Fitzgerald has been doing volunteer work in the community with Cub Scouts, youth soccer and the community Facebook page. He sees joining the selectboard as "one more way I can help the town."
He has been attending the board's meetings for the past year. "I think the town runs things fairly well," he said, with town leaders doing a good job of balancing costs with needs.
Fitzgerald said he would like to see the town manage costs so there aren't big changes in the tax rate, citing the need for a paving bond last year as an example. "We were definitely behind on paving," he said, adding that the issue now will be "how to keep us on track."
He really enjoys helping the community, Fitzgerald said, and he's "super-excited for the opportunity" to serve on the board.
Dana Maxfield joined the board last year.
"It can be a steep learning curve," Maxfield said. ""There's a lot more to what goes into running the town and governing the town than you realize."
The board handles everything from the budget, contractual obligations and legal issues to approving bird houses proposed by the Girl Scouts, he noted.
Maxfield said the town has had a "bit of a lull in business" growth and needs to "promote the town as being open for business and bring the right businesses to town."
At the same time, Maxfield said, "It's important to me that Milton not lose that hometown feeling."
On one of the board's largest responsibilities -- handling the town's money -- Maxfield said the board should "budget responsibly and spend within our means."
He cited the fact that the town was able to save enough money on the East Road bridge replacement project to fix a failed culvert on Lake Road as an example. "That could've turned into a serious hazard concern, but luckily we were able to take care of that," he said.
"The town does have needs, there's no doubt about that," Maxfield said of the town's infrastructure, but the majority of residents he's spoken with are happy with the town's efforts to address those needs.
The town, said Maxfield, has been implementing long-term fixes, not just band-aids. He cited the East Road bridges as a place where the town spent more money upfront to put in bridges that would last longer.
The current board is a good team, in Maxfield's view. "I've learned a lot from them... and I feel we all work very well together."
Michael Morgan was appointed to a vacant seat on the board last year. Now he is running for the seat outright. He previously served on the board from 1989 to 1998.
Morgan retired as a colonel from the Air National Guard. "I'd almost call myself overqualified," he told the Independent, citing his experience managing budgets and staff, and public speaking.
A lot of his experience in the military parallels running a municipality, he said.
"We kept this thing as close to the bone as we could," Morgan said, speaking of the town's budget. The board is "not acting responsibly" in his view if it doesn't try to keep costs low.
At the same time, "if your infrastructure is not good, the town will suffer as whole," he said.
Noting the town is working on improving roads in poor shape, Morgan said, "We're in pretty darn good shape."
"One of our strong suits is who we have on our staff," said Morgan, citing in particular Public Works Director Dave Allerton and Finance Director Jessica Morris.
Morgan, too, spoke of the need to bring business to town and the Route 7 corridor. The town's goal, he said, is to "make that our focal point for new business and growth."
The election will be held on Town Meeting Day. Polls will be open at the town office from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early and absentee voting is open now. Results will be available at miltonindpendent.com on Town Meeting Day.