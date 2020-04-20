We in Milton Recreation want you to know that we're thinking of all of our friends and neighbors in the Milton community, and can't wait to see you all again soon!
It has been heartwarming and uplifting to see the many ways that residents are coming together to help each other and serve their community during this difficult time. Volunteering, coming up with creative ways to entertain each other from home, messages of support and unity, donations, and much more.
We are proud to call Milton home, and when this is all behind us we'll see you at a fun camp, program, or event. Until then we look forward to staying connected virtually. Stay home, stay safe, and thank you Milton!
~ Ben Nappi, Assistant Recreation Director and Kym Duchesneau, Recreation Director
Park access during COVID-19
Bombardier Park amenities including but not limited to Playground Structures, Pavilions, Tennis & Pickleball Courts, Horseshoe Pits, GaGa Ball Pit, Basketball Court, Outdoor Performance Center, Dog Park are closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 crisis. Bombardier Park open space and trails, as well as other Town recreation areas and trails, remain open at this time. Users must adhere strictly to social distancing guidelines.
Green Up Day
Green Up Day has been rescheduled this year and will now take place on Saturday, May 30. Stay tuned for more information! Green Up Day is a special day in Vermont when thousands of volunteers get involved in a community wide spring clean up of roadside litter. It is the largest statewide volunteer event in Vermont with over 22,500 taking part, and the longest running statewide Green Up Day in the United States.
Plan for summer
Look for our new Spring & Summer Program Guide in late spring/early summer! Summer Camps, July 4th Celebrations, National Night Out, Library Programs & Events, Music in the Park Series, Community News, and much more.