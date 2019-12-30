ST. ALBANS — It was a big year for playgrounds in Franklin County.
Fairfield Center School and the Collins-Perley Sports & Fitness Center received new playgrounds following fundraising efforts spearheaded by Valdemar and Bridget Garibay of Med Associates.
In Franklin, the community raised $80,000 to replace an aging wooden playground at Franklin Central School.
Swanton's Debbie Winters headed up a community effort that resulted in a new playground at the elementary school.
But playgrounds weren't the only pieces of new recreation infrastructure. At the Hard'ack Recreation Area, this fall the city built the Greg Brown Lodge to provide restrooms, a gathering area and outdoor seating. The project, several years in development, had stalled when St. Albans City assumed ownership of Hard'ack at the end of 2018.
City staff then worked with Hard'ack volunteers to wrap up the remaining funding needed for the $725,000 project.
The next project planned for Hard'ack -- a pool open for year-round use -- will go before city and town voters in March.
Meanwhile, a Northern Borders Regional Commission grant is funding an effort to improve the connection between the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail and the communities it passes through, and Swanton is making plans for future improvements at Marble Mill Park. Enosburgh, too, is looking to make improvements to its recreation fields.