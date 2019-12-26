Milton Town School District administrators will have a new set of offices in January if all goes to plan.
Voters approved a $1.3 million, 30-year bond for the new offices on Town Meeting Day, 831-727.
Moving the offices out of the school building housing the elementary and middle schools allowed for the creation of more classroom space in a school district that is steadily adding students.
The new offices are being built on Bradley Street just south of the Milton elementary and middle schools on a site the district purchased with voter approval in 2018.
A contractor was selected for the project in August, and work on the 20-week construction project got underway in September.