New MTSD building

A basic rendering of the planned Milton Town School District administrative office building. The facility is expected to be completed by mid January.

 Courtesy photo

Milton Town School District administrators will have a new set of offices in January if all goes to plan.

Voters approved a $1.3 million, 30-year bond for the new offices on Town Meeting Day, 831-727.

Moving the offices out of the school building housing the elementary and middle schools allowed for the creation of more classroom space in a school district that is steadily adding students.

The new offices are being built on Bradley Street just south of the Milton elementary and middle schools on a site the district purchased with voter approval in 2018.

A contractor was selected for the project in August, and work on the 20-week construction project got underway in September.

