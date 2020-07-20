The Milton Town School District will provide every student returning to school this fall with one free mask.
In a newsletter sent to MTSD families and staff and posted online July 20, Superintendent Amy Rex provided the first update on the progress of the schools’ reopening plan. This update reminded readers mask-wearing will be required in all school buildings, by order of the state.
“Masks are required,” Rex stated. “Simply, it is not a local decision, nor is it open to debate.”
Rex stated she wears a mask in order to keep her colleagues safe, and she is wearing one to work every day this summer in order to practice for when schools reopen.
“In some ways, it is just like adjusting to a new pair of running shoes; that is, I need to ‘practice’ wearing them before I can comfortably take a long run,” she stated.
In order to supply every student with a mask, MTSD is hosting a mask-making workshop Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Organized by Jennifer Saunders, executive assistant to the superintendent, the event is open to the public. A small group of interested sewers can convene at the high school, while others are invited to sew from home and join the group via Zoom.
To help a child to feel more comfortable wearing a mask, the Vermont Department of Health suggests placing a mask on a child’s stuffed animal or doll, drawing on it or showing the child a photo of other children wearing masks.
In the newsletter, Rex stated time will be devoted in the fall to teaching children about masks and their purpose. Time will also be set aside for children to take breaks from wearing the mask, in a safe, socially-distant environment.
“Wearing a mask doesn’t feel natural,” Rex stated. “It will be an adjustment and students may initially struggle.”
Students who struggle with wearing a mask during the school day will be helped by a member of a team, which may include an administrator, nurse, teacher, pediatric liaison, school counselor or social worker and a special educator, if applicable.
Since July 7, the MTSD steering committee has been developing plans for reopening the district. The committee plans to provide the public with a full plan by Aug. 1.