MILTON — Milton Town School District will double its days of in-person learning for its youngest students as early as the second week of October.
Students in Kindergarten and first grade will attend Milton Elementary four days a week, instead of two, beginning Monday, Oct. 12. While Wednesdays will remain remote learning days, students will be in the classroom Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
This announcement comes less than a week after Superintendent Amy Rex told the MTSD board of trustees that a few roadblocks, including staffing and class size, stand in the way of the district resuming more in-person learning.
“We still have some very important vacancies that we need to fill,” Rex said at the Sept. 24 meeting. “In order to increase capacity, these folks are critical.”
Because of this, MTSD is reopening in phases. While Kindergarten and first grade are being brought back first, fourth grade is expected to follow two weeks later, on Oct. 26.
If all goes well with these three grade levels, grades 2, 3, and 5 could attend school in-person four days a week by the beginning of November.
Increasing in-person learning days for grade 6 will be considered in early to mid-November, and bringing back older students, at the middle and high school levels, is not yet on the table, because the Vermont Agency of Education says younger students should take priority.
According to the AOE, in Stage 3, desks for students in grades PreK-5 can now be spaced three feet apart from one another, which in the case of Milton Elementary, will allow more students to occupy a classroom at a time.
In her letter to students and families Sept. 30, Rex stated that while social distancing guidance is changing, that does not mean the district’s other safety and health routines will go away.
Health checks, frequent handwashing and designated playground zones will still be in place. Students will also remain in small cohort groups and continue to eat breakfast and lunch in their classrooms.
Communal spaces, like the cafeteria, library and gym will remain closed for their intended purposes and continue to act as overflow educational spaces.
Once the district transfers to four days of in-person learning, the hybrid option — of two days in-person and three days remote — will no longer be an option. Students who do not wish to increase their in-person learning time will need to become 100% virtual.
Elementary families can expect to receive a survey early next week, Rex stated, to help the district assess students’ readiness to return to the classroom.
“We appreciate your patience and support as we continue to navigate these strange and challenging times in education and our world,” Rex stated.