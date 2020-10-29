MILTON — Amy Rex, superintendent of the Milton Town School District, is embarking on a video series to communicate more directly with the school community during the time of COVID-19.
"As I enter my third year as superintendent, I've been thinking about how I can share the important and incredible work occurring in our district," she says in the video.
While Rex will continue to share information through written memos, in her video series, called "A Walk to School," she will reflect on education, community, curriculum, student activities and answer the community's important questions.
An introductory episode was published Oct. 26 on the MTSD Facebook page and district website.
"Episodes will include highlights and programming and the various ways we provide for the academic, social-emotional and wellness needs of all students," Rex says.
The next episode, "The Power of Student Voice" will be released soon.
