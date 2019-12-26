Voters initially rejected a proposed budget for the Milton Town School District with an 11 percent increase over the 2018-2019 school year, 805-757.
In April, voters gave the go ahead to a budget with a 6 percent increase, which raised their tax rate 1.8 percent.
The final budget was for $31.1 million and included a staff person to focus on restorative justice and addressing hazing, bullying and harassment.
The budget also added a social and emotional learning coordinator to address the changing needs of students.