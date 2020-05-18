The Milton, Essex and Colchester Police Departments honored Peace Officers Memorial Day last Friday with agencies across the state. Every year on May 15, officers commemorate local, state and federal peace officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty.
Agencies at the ceremony included DMV Law Enforcement, the Department of Fish & Wildlife Enforcement, the Department of Liquor & Lottery, the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department, the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department, Richmond PD, Winooski PD, Essex PD, Colchester PD, Milton PD and Vermont State Police.
Last week the Milton selectboard issued a resolution in honor of National Police Week, May 10-16. MPD consists of 20 members. The resolution stated:
"The members of the Milton Police Department play an essential role in safeguarding the rights and freedoms for the citizens of Milton; and whereas, it is important that all citizens know and understand the duties, responsibilities, hazards, and sacrifices of their law enforcement agency, and that members of our law enforcement agency recognize their duty to serve the people by safeguarding life and property, by protecting them against violence and disorder, and by protecting the innocent against deception and the weak against oppression."
The Vt. Agency of Transportation (VTrans) took this video of officers paying tribute on Roosevelt Highway, known colloquially as the Sandbar, adjoining Colchester to the Champlain Islands.