For several months, at studios across the country, cubbies sat empty of ballet shoes, tutus and hair scrunchies, as in-person dance classes were put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
But just recently, as Vermont slowly begins to reopen, dance students have been invited back to jump, twirl and tumble at Milton studios.
Laura Sylvia, owner of Dance Works Academy in Milton, taught her first in-person dance class since March earlier this week.
Held at the Grange, Milton’s long-standing performance and events venue, Sylvia’s classes are drop-in-style programs for all ages. Students can also register ahead of time online for ballet, jazz, musical theater and improvisation classes.
To follow social-distancing guidelines, Sylvia uses tape to mark out boxes for each student to dance in on the floor, and when not dancing, students are asked to wear facial coverings.
“I think these summer classes will be a good way for kids to practice following the health guidelines before they go back to school in the fall,” she said.
When Syliva had to stop in-person classes back in March, she started a private Facebook group for members of her studio. In the group, she and the studio’s six other teachers posted pre-recorded classes that students could watch from home.
Sylvia said this transition was extremely challenging, not only because she missed seeing her students in-person everyday, but also because she noticed a drop in participation.
“It was really hard,” she said. “With kids trying to do school from home and parents still working, for some people, dance just wasn’t important anymore.”
After the transition to online classes, Sylvia decided to stop paying rent for the building where Dance Works Academy was located. The building, which she had used since she started Dance Works more than nine years ago, will soon be demolished by the town to make room for the forthcoming town green.
“It just didn’t seem worth paying rent for a building we might not ever get to return to,” Sylvia said.
A few weeks ago, Dance Works hosted a small “goodbye party” for the building. Students used paint to leave their hand prints on the wall.
Sylvia hopes to buy land and build a new studio from the ground up as soon as she can and plans to stay as close to Milton as possible.
“People have really been stepping up to help,” she said. “They’ve been making donations and showing their love.”
Despite the hardships she and the studio have faced recently, Sylvia wants people to know she isn’t going to stop dancing.
After looking at the results of a survey she sent out to students and families, Sylvia has decided to offer both in-person classes at the Grange and pre-recorded classes for students to watch at home this fall.
“I’ve had to recreate my business all over again,” Sylvia said. “I’ve talked with other dance studio owners in Vermont and we’re all facing the same challenges.”
Donna LaRose, owner of FootWorks Studio of Dance in Milton, also recently welcomed students back to in-person classes.
LaRose, who opened FootWorks seven years ago, is offering week-long day camps for children ages 6 to 12.
"I'm running more summer camps than usual because I need the income," LaRose said.
Like Sylvia, LaRose also saw a decrease in participation when classes forced to move online. LaRose said only 45% of her students chose to continue.
"Luckily, I had enough reserves to get through," she said. "But I've had to be creative in designing new programming.
Her day camps offered this summer have a variety of themes, including "Ninja Warrior," "Princess" and "Under the Sea." She is also keeping enrollment for each camp smaller than usual, in order to allow for social distancing.
"We're having a lot of fun together," she said.
Registration for FootWorks' fall classes is already open. LaRose will offer a mix of in-person and virtual lessons. Those who aren't ready to return to in-person classes, especially children aged 3 to 4, can register for live Zoom classes.
Though Sylvia and LaRose have different teaching styles and circumstances, both are ready to take on the challenges welcoming students back to the studio will bring.
"We're ready for a lot of hand-washing and sanitizing," LaRose said. "We're ready to get creative."
Sylvia has told her students to look at this experience as an adventure.
“No matter what, we’re not going to stop dancing," she said.