The future of Milton, and what it looks like from the street, was up for debate Monday night at a joint meeting between the selectboard and planning commission.
The two groups met Aug. 10 to discuss possible reasons why development in town has stalled in recent years.
Regina Mahoney, Milton's interim planning director, said revisions to the town's Unified Development Regulations (UDRs) might jump start growth. She initially suggested making changes at the selectboard’s June 1 meeting.
The problem: development is near a stand-still
Mahoney: In the time since Milton adopted its new building and zoning regulations, development in town, especially residential development, has slowed.
“It’s a bit curious because in that same time period in the region, we’ve seen quite a bit of housing development,” she said at the June 1 meeting. “There’s a pretty big demand for it.”
The selectboard approved and adopted the town’s Unified Development Regulations, formerly known as the Zoning and Subdivision Regulations, in September 2017.
UDRs are a set of policies developers must follow when building in the town of Milton. The UDRs include requirements for design and layout, standards for sewage and wastewater management and guidelines for the protection of natural resources.
Even though the regulations were just revised recently, in February 2020, Mahoney said they are still difficult to understand and interpret, and certain parts of them are hindering growth.
Planning Commission Chair John Lindsay: the ineffectiveness of the UDRs could possibly be chalked up to the commission being given an unclear vision from the selectboard.
“In 2017, your philosophy had been to balance commercial and residential development, especially along the Route 7 corridor,” Lindsay said. “Now, it seems like you might want more residential.”
But that wasn’t the case at all -- each board member clarified that his or her wish is to see more business in town.
“I would push for more business because the schools are overcrowded,” Brenda Steady said.
“We need to open our arms to businesses in town,” Chair John Palasik said. “Right now, Milton is just not competitive, and businesses are choosing to go elsewhere” Palasik said.
Both Chris Taylor and Michael Morgan said they would like to see Milton become more of a hub for business and commercial space, but noted that more people and a larger community would be needed to patronize these new businesses.
“We can’t hamstring residential and then just expect businesses to come,” Taylor said.
After every board member had stated his or her vision for the town, the board came to the conclusion that no matter how much it wants more business, a balance of commercial and residential is what’s needed -- exactly the same philosophy they had in 2017.
The solution: Regulations need an update
The planning commission agreed to make revisions to Milton’s UDRs, using Mahoney’s suggestions as a guide.
Some of her suggestions included:
Amend square footage requirements to help developers avoid having to ask for conditional use. Conditional Use is an additional approval process that prolongs the time developers must wait to get a building permit.
Reconsider the regulation that states multi-family housing cannot be built without 20% non-residential included in the project. The pandemic has been hard on the economy, Mahoney said, and so trying to find business to fill non-residential space will be a challenge.
What regulations will be revised and how much they will be changed, is still unclear. Lindsay said he predicted the planning commission could present updated UDRs to the board sometime in November.
Members of the community will have at least two opportunities to share their opinion on the changes, Lindsay said.
Town Manager Don Turner: These revisions should be of high priority, because the world is changing, and Milton needs to change with it.
“We can’t keep thinking about what public opinion was three or four years ago, when we live in 2020,” Turner said. “The climate has changed.”