MILTON — After taking a half-year hiatus from the conversation, the Milton selectboard is now taking steps to embed a mental health specialist into its police department.
During its Aug. 17 meeting, the board heard from Brandi Littlefield, coordinator of the Howard Center’s Community Outreach program, and Milton Police Chief Stephen Laroche.
The selectboard's last serious discussion about the need for enrolling in the Community Outreach program was in December 2019. Laroche appealed to the board then saying much of the same he said last week.
“I have been proactive in getting the program to Milton for the last two years, since I became chief,” Laroche said. “This is our greatest need.”
Milton is one of only two towns in Chittenden County that does not utilize the Community Outreach program administered by the Howard Center.
“I support this 100 percent, as long as we have the money for it,” Chair John Palasik said. “We’re one of only two towns that doesn’t have this, and that’s pretty bad. Our people deserve it.”
Milton has great need for help in responding to calls from individuals dealing with substance abuse or underserved mental health issues.
What was said: “As police officers, we don’t have the resources and quite honestly, the knowledge, to refer these people to the resources they need,” Laroche said.
Littlefield said Milton’s numbers suggest the town would benefit from having a full-time specialist, who would be available for 40 hours a week, instead of sharing with the other seven towns enrolled in the program.
Laroche and Town Manager Don Turner expressed there is currently not enough money in the public safety budget for a full-time position, which would cost the town $71,000.
This cost was what halted the conversation last December, but this time, Turner and Michaela Foody, director public safety, said they would find money, even if just for a part-time position, as soon as possible.
An outreach specialist would help Milton Police by connecting individuals or families with specialized resources, so they no longer require help from first responders.
What the program does: A specialist would be on call 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday to aid police officers on calls where they think an individual might need help from mental, physical or social services.
Depending on the situation, a specialist may connect individuals with mental health, transportation or housing services, and then provide the necessary follow ups and check-ins that a police officer could not.
In Fiscal Year 20, Howard Center specialists worked with 1,571 individuals, of which 743 were face-to-face contacts, across seven towns in Chittenden County.
Five Howard Center specialists currently split their time between Colchester, Essex, Shelburne, South Burlington, Williston, Winooski and Richmond. The program would need to hire a sixth specialist in order to meet the needs in Milton.
“So the quicker we move, the quicker they can move,” selectboard member John Fitzgerald said, in terms of how quickly the program could be implemented.
What was said: “Our specialists go through copious amounts of training, day-in and day-out for the first few months on the job,” Littlefied said.
This includes training in de-escalation and safety, as well as culture and diversity.
Selectboard member Brenda Steady was concerned the public would view this service as an attempt by the board to defund the police.
What was said: “As long as this isn’t considered defunding the police, I think it’s a good idea,” Steady said. “I don’t want to get into that predicament.”
“We’re not talking about defunding the police,” Turner said. “This would be a collaborative effort between our police and the Howard Center.”
How it would be paid for: The program funding would come partly from grants from the University of Vermont Medical Center and the Vermont Department of Mental Health. In order for it to be implemented in the next few months, the rest of the money would be taken from places in the Milton police, fire and rescue budgets where it is not being used.
Turner and Foody will work on a final funding plan and come back to the selectboard for approval in the coming months.
Going forward, the Howard Center program would be officially written into the town budget, Turner said.