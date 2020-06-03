Milton's last chance to approve its school budget before the district loses necessary funding is just days away.
The Milton Township School District will hold a revote June 9 for its revised school budget of $31.7 million. The initial budget, proposed in March, was defeated on Town Meeting Day.
The new school budget would impose a 9 cent increase in the tax rate, or an additional $174 per year for a taxpayer with a property value of $200,000.
This tax rate is a 4 cent decrease from the budget proposed back in March, according to the FY21 Budget Narrative on the MTSD website.
If the new budget fails to pass by July 1, the school district will be forced by state law to operate with only 87% of last year’s budget. In this case, many substantial cuts would have to be made, such as the elimination of all co-curricular programming, including athletics, drama and music.
Transportation to and from school would be terminated, except for those students identified for transportation in their Individual Education Plan. Field trips and professional development, as well as all other areas not required by law, would also be cut.
MTSD Superintendent Amy Rex said she wasn’t really surprised the budget failed in March. She knows there are people who voted no not because they wanted to, but because they felt they had to.
“It’s hard for people to understand why education is so expensive,” Rex said. “I feel bad. I wish it could be different.”
If approved, the FY21 budget would have a 1.8% increase in education spending from the previous year. This increase is well below the average statewide increase in spending of over 4%, according to a June 1 Letter to the Editor by the MTSD board of trustees.
Education spending is the amount the district will receive from the state Education Fund. It is also the amount on which taxes are based.
In creating a revised proposal for the re-vote, Rex and other MTSD leaders knew they needed to carve out more money from the budget.
“Staffing costs the most, so to make significant changes to the budget, we needed to make changes to staff,” Rex said.
Those changes include the cutting of a part-time English language teacher, leaving an IT position unfulfilled and reducing the hours of a health clerk.
Rex said the current pandemic will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the upcoming school year and the use of the FY21 budget.
“We are just starting to understand what the impact of all this will be,” she said. “But we are absolutely prepared to move things around in the budget to match the needs of our students.”
The school budget revote will be held June 9 via a drive through poll open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Bombardier Park.
Voters can also vote by mail-in ballot. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m.