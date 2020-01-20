On the afternoon of Jan. 15, a bus bringing Milton Town School District (MTSD) students home had to stop and be evacuated for an incident involving pepper spray.
The chemical compound was not directed towards any individual student or any specific group of students. However, the pepper spray being dispersed in a small space caused the air quality to be compromised and forced an immediate evacuation of the vehicle.
At the time of the incident, the school nurse and student resource officer were both available and able to support administrators who were responding to the situation.
Laws pertaining to protecting students’ confidentiality and information prevented the district from being able to disclose any details relating to the students’ actions, discipline, or health status.
MTSD superintendent Amy Rex commented, “The school adhered to all its policies and procedures in ensuring the health and safety of students and staff.”