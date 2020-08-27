MILTON — The Milton Recreation Department has released its fall and winter 2020 program guide. Community members can now register for a variety of programs for all ages at miltonvt.gov/recregister
Making this year’s guide was an unexpected challenge and required a new creativity to find ways for the community to interact under new health and safety guidelines. It is also the last program schedule long-time director Kym Duchesneau had a hand in.
“We mostly looked at what we’ve done in the past and how we could either adjust things or do things totally different for these times,” assistant director Ben Nappi said.
Large events the department has put together in the past, like “Touch a Truck” or “Trunk or Treat” would obviously need to be changed for this year, he said, but Recreation is still happy with what they were able to put together.
Nappi said there are slightly fewer programs and events this year, but that the range and variety of activities is the same as ever.
For the town’s youngest children, there are intro to dance classes, a stuffed bear hunt and woodworking workshops. Teenagers can participate in the department’s monthly photo challenge, or pebble art event.
And there are even activities for adults — walks with Town Manager Don Turner, Zumba and self-defense classes, as well courses on snowmobile safety, just to name a few.
Nappi is especially excited about the Halloween home-decorating contest, which is new this year.
“I personally am really into Halloween,” he said. “I think that a lot of people are into it and I’m excited to see what people come up with and how it goes. “It’s something you can do from a distance but it’s still really fun and will get people involved.”
Starting Thursday, Aug. 27, paper copies of the guide can also be picked up at various locations around town.
Check out the full guide here: