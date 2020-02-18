More information and pre-registration at miltonvt.gov/recregister
Email: recreation@miltonvt.gov
Phone: 802-893-4922
Kym Duchesneau, Recreation Coordinator
Ben Nappi, Assistant Recreation Coordinator
Milton Ice Out
Ages 18+
Inspired by the hugely popular annual tradition at Joe’s Pond in Danville, Vt. – Milton will now have its very own Ice Out Contest in 2020! Purchase one or more tickets for one dollar each, and guess the date and time that the ice will “go out” on Arrowhead Mountain Lake. The winner or winners with the closest to the official date and time will receive 50 percent of the total proceeds from ticket sales. The remaining 50 percent will then be used to support Milton’s annual Independence Day Celebrations. Tickets can be purchased online at miltonvt.gov/recregister, or at participating locations in Milton including Frey’s Family Deli & Convenience until April 1.
Winter Break Camps
Are you looking for something fun for your child to do during school winter break? Sign up for Winter Break Camps! Snowman Tumble Camp (ages 5–12) and Spa La La Dance Camp (ages 4–8) are available now for registration at miltonvt.gov/recregister.
Credit Reports 101
Ages 18+
Explore how credit affects your ability to reach financial goals, achieve financial wellbeing, and learn how to improve your credit score by taking note of the Do’s and Don’ts of credit!
Presenter: Rose Marie Ryea; Mortgage Consultant
Date: Wed., Feb. 26
Time: 6-7:30 p.m.
Location: Community Room in Milton Municipal Building
Fee: Free (pre-register with Milton Recreation)
Summer Camps
Register for Milton Recreation Summer Camps, beginning Friday, Feb. 14 at 8 a.m.!
Most of Milton Recreation’s summer camp options will be available for registration beginning Friday, Feb. 14 at 8 a.m. Take a look now to view camp options at miltonvt.gov/recregister, and sign up beginning Feb. 14. Camps include Milton Recreation's full-day Summer Camp, as well as many half-day camps like Golf, Athlete Training Sessions, Baseball, Cooking, Yoga & Dance, Lacrosse, Film, Frisbee, Woodworking and more.