The Milton Recreation Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting on July 8 at 5 p.m. at the Bombardier Park West fieldhouse.
The agenda is below.
1. Call to Order
2. Amendments to Agenda
3. Public Forum
4. Approval of Previous Minutes
5. Recreation Department Report
Spring & Summer 2020 Programs, Events, Camps – recap & upcoming
- Virtual activities, programs and events
- July 4th, National Night Out
- Summer Camps
- Other
Fall & Winter 2020 – planning & preparing
- Programs & Events
- Recreation Program Guide
- Other
Parks, Trails & Park Amenities – Closed and open update re: COVID-19
Disc Golf volunteers
Organized Sports – update re: COVID-19
Spring & Summer Park Projects: BBQ grills, message board, benches, Giant Adirondack chair, ridge cap, painting, sound absorbing panels, other projects
Other Recreation Department Business
6. Recreation Commission Report
Joint meeting with Conservation Commission 8/12/20 – proposed Agenda items
Giant Pumpkin, Vegetable, Flower Growing Contest 2020
Expiring terms June 30, 2020 – Wayne Peters and Renee Berteau.
Other Recreation Commission Business
7. Next Meeting
Wed, August 12, 2020 at 5pm (joint with Milton Conservation Commission)