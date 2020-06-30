Milton recreation-img
The Milton Recreation Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting on July 8 at 5 p.m. at the Bombardier Park West fieldhouse.

The agenda is below.

1. Call to Order

2. Amendments to Agenda

3. Public Forum

4. Approval of Previous Minutes

5. Recreation Department Report

 Spring & Summer 2020 Programs, Events, Camps – recap & upcoming

  •  Virtual activities, programs and events
  •  July 4th, National Night Out
  •  Summer Camps
  •  Other

Fall & Winter 2020 – planning & preparing

  • Programs & Events
  • Recreation Program Guide
  • Other

Parks, Trails & Park Amenities – Closed and open update re: COVID-19

Disc Golf volunteers

Organized Sports – update re: COVID-19

Spring & Summer Park Projects: BBQ grills, message board, benches, Giant Adirondack chair, ridge cap, painting, sound absorbing panels, other projects

Other Recreation Department Business

6. Recreation Commission Report

Joint meeting with Conservation Commission 8/12/20 – proposed Agenda items

Giant Pumpkin, Vegetable, Flower Growing Contest 2020

Expiring terms June 30, 2020 – Wayne Peters and Renee Berteau.

Other Recreation Commission Business

7. Next Meeting

Wed, August 12, 2020 at 5pm (joint with Milton Conservation Commission)

