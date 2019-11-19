More information and pre-registration at miltonvt.gov/recregister

Email: recreation@miltonvt.gov

Phone: 802-893-4922

Kym Duchesneau, Recreation Coordinator

Ben Nappi, Assistant Recreation Coordinator

Snowmobile Safety

Ages 12+

Get ready to head out on the trails this winter!

Date: Mon, Tue & Wed, Dec. 2, 3 & 4 (must attend all three classes)

Time: 6 – 8pm

Location: Williston Central School

Fee: $15/person (sign up at miltonvt.gov/recregister)

Letters to Santa

Hey kids, write Santa a letter! He promises to write back. Please include: name, address, age, pets, hobbies, favorite things, drawings, etc. Send letters to: Santa c/o Town of Milton Recreation Dept.43 Bombardier Rd. Milton, VT 05468. Or, drop letters in a North Pole Mailbox at the Milton Family Community Center, Milton Public Library or Milton branches of People’s United Bank, TD Bank, Key Bank or VT Federal Credit Union. All letters must be received by December 13th.

Holiday Decorating Contest

Catch the holiday spirit and share your creativity with the Milton community!

Dates: Contest entry deadline Tue, Dec. 10 after which Milton Recreation will touch base with all who have entered and judging will take place Tue & Wed, Dec. 17 & 18.

Fee: $5/ Home $20/Business (sign up at miltonvt.gov/recregister)

Holiday Tree Lighting

All ages

Along with the lighting of the tree — visit with Santa Claus, marvel at the SD Ireland Concrete truck covered in hundreds of Christmas lights, enjoy hot cocoa donated by MTSD Food Service and cookies by Madeleine’s Bakery, delight in holiday music performed by the Milton Community Band and Milton Community Choir, and more!

Date: Sat, Dec. 7

Time: 7 pm SHARP

Location: In front of Milton Municipal Building

Fee: Free

Holiday Concert & Sing-Along

Enjoy a break from the hectic pace of the holiday season. The Milton Community Band invites you to their annual Milton Holiday Concert, including familiar tunes of the season, including a performance by the Milton Community Choir, and a sing-along to well-known songs. Gather family or meet your friends — this is a special way to capture the holiday spirit.

Date: Sun, Dec. 8

Time: 2pm

Location: Milton High School Auditorium

Fee: Free, however non-perishable food donations are encouraged